TRP Report Week 13: Anupamaa ranks number 1, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store's ratings drop

BARC releases a TRP report every Thursday to offer the audience insight into their favorite shows' performances. Today, the BARC TRP report for week 13th is out and mostly consists of the show that ranked on the last TRP chart. The data of this TRP report is based on the last week’s performances of the shows and it reveals whether the daily soaps were able to entertain the audience or not.

Let us look at TV shows who ranked in the top 5 this week:

Anupamaa:

Rajan Shahi produced show Anupamaa has been the audience's favorite daily soap for a long time and has ranked in 1st spot. Its impactful content, engaging storyline, and acting prowess of the actors have kept the audiences hooked to the show. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles. Speaking about the ratings, Anupamaa’s ratings remain consistent compared to the last TRP report. In the 13th week of the TRP chart, Anupamaa got 2.9 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a popular show that has maintained the second spot for a long time and continues to do so. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. Recently, Harshad Arora was roped in and essays pivotal roles. However, despite being in the second spot the ratings of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have dropped. In the 13th week of the TRP chart, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got 2.5 ratings which are less compared to the last TRP chart. In the last report, the show got 2.7 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Another successful show which is consistently ranking in the third spot is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This is Rajan Shahi’s longest-running show that has been entertaining the audience for several years and hooked the attention of the viewers. In BARC 13th week TRP report, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has got 2.3 ratings which is the same compared to the last week’s TRP report.

Faltu and Imlie:

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey's show Faltu has impressed the masses with its storyline. From the time the show started, it has been successful in carving space into the top 5 charts every week. In BARC TRP 13th week chart Faltu got 2.0 ratings. In the last week’s report, the show got 2.1 ratings.

Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie has bagged the fourth spot in BARC TRP 13th week chart. This week the show has got 2.0 ratings which is less compared to the last TRP report.

Pandya Store:

Pandya Store has ranked in the fifth spot in BARC TRP 13th week chart. The multi-starrer show features Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. In this week’s report, the show has got 1.9 ratings which is less compared to the last TRP report.

