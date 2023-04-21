TRP Report Week 15: Anupamaa bags top spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai beats Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

BARC releases TRP reports wherein we discover which shows have been performing well and getting good ratings. Television shows have always been a source of entertainment in India since the start. Though the quality of content has changed, but the power it holds to entertain the audience, still remains the same. Nowadays, it's quite a task for the makers of a show to make their daily soap survive for a long time. In times when shows go off air within a year, several shows manage to carve a space in the audience's heart with their entertaining plot.

Every week BARC releases a report and we get an insight into how our favorite shows are performing. A good TRP rating can help the show stay on for many years. It determines how many people are tuned in to watch the show. The BARC TRP report for week 15 is out and it mostly consists of the show that ranked on the last TRP chart. The data of this TRP report is based on the last week’s performances of the shows.

Let us look at TV shows who ranked in the top 5 this week:

Anupamaa:

The one show which remains unbeatable is Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa premiered on 13 July 2020, and since then, the makers left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Its impactful content, engaging storyline, and acting prowess of the actors have kept the audiences hooked to the show. In the 15th week of the BARC TRP chart, Anupamaa stands strong on its first spot, and the show has got 2.7 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai beats Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin this time and ranks in the second position on the BARC TRP chart. For the unversed, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been in the second spot for a long time, but this time Rajan Shahi's both shows grabbed the first two spots. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest-running shows that is entertaining the audience for several years. The Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda starrer has hooked the attention of the viewers. Along with Pranali and Harshad, the show also stars Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in pivotal roles. In the 15th week of the BARC TRP chart, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got 2.3 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

The show which has seen a massive drop in numbers is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. This show lost its second pot in the BARC TRP chart and also the ratings have seen a drop. Starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma, it looks like the show has been slightly disappointed with its storyline which has indirectly affected the numbers. Sai and Virat's separation and Sai's marriage storyline are not working in the favor of the makers which resulted in low numbers. In the 15th week of the BARC TRP chart, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got 2.1 ratings.

Faltu:

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouskey's show Faltu has impressed the masses with its storyline. From the time the show started, it has been successful in carving space into the top 5 charts every week. The marriage plot of the lead actors has added the right amount of drama to the show. In BARC TRP 15th week chart, Faltu got 1.8 ratings.

Imlie and Pandya Store:

Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra starer Imlie is another show which successfully manages to rank in the top 5 positions. In BARC TRP 15th week chart, Imlie ranks in the fifth position and got 1.7 ratings.

Sharing a spot with Imlie, Pandya Store has ranked in the fifth spot in BARC TRP's 15th week chart. The multi-starrer show features Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. In BARC TRP 15th week chart, Pandya Store got 1.7 ratings.

