TRP Report Week 16: Anupamaa ranks number 1, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai drops; Surprise entry in top 5

Every week the viewers eagerly wait for the BARC TRP report that provides insight into their favorite shows' performance. It shows us the ratings and the rank of the shows. Now, the BARC TRP report for week 16 is out, and it consists of those top shows which have been mostly watched by the audiences. After a long time, there is a surprise entry in the top 5 and it's not a new show. Let's take a look at shows that have managed to win the hearts of the masses this week. The data of this TRP report is based on the last week’s performances of the shows.

Let us look at TV shows who ranked in the top 5 this week:

Anupamaa:

It has been quite a long time since Anupamaa is ranking in the top spot in the TRP chart, and this time is no different. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. The present plot of the show is working in favor of the makers and it seems like the audience is having a great time watching the show. In the 16th week of the BARC TRP chart, Anupamaa ranks on the number 1 spot, and the show got 2.7 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Just like the last report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has again managed to beat Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and has again ranked in the second position on BARC TRP's 16th week's chart. Rajan Shahi's iconic show stars Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda, Karishma Sawant, and Jay Soni in pivotal roles. In the 16th week of the BARC TRP chart, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ratings have slightly seen a drop, and this week the show got 2.2 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

The show which has seen a massive drop in numbers is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, the show has bagged the third spot on this week's TRP list. In the 16th week of the BARC TRP chart, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got 2.0 ratings.

Faltu:

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouskey's show Faltu has also created a huge fan base since it started airing. The show has been constantly appearing in the TRP chart, and in the 16th week TRP report, Faltu has bagged the fourth spot and has got 1.8 ratings.

Pandya Store:

The fifth spot on the 16th week's TRP chart is occupied by Pandya Store, which stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. This week the show received 1.6 ratings.

Imlie:

Imlie starring Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra is another show which successfully manages to rank in the top 5 positions. In BARC TRP 16th week chart, Imlie got 1.6 ratings.

Yeh Hai Chahatein:

Sharing a spot with Pandya Store and Imlie is Yeh Hai Chahatein. Yeh Hai Chahatein has made a surprise entry in the top 5 chart after a long time. It seems like the audience is liking the current plot of the show and has showered love. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's show Yeh Hai Chahatein has bagged the fifth spot and got 1.6 ratings.

