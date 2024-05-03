Thursdays are the report card days for the television industry. This week's TRP report got delayed because of the Labour Day holiday on May 1. This week's TRP chart has a few changes while most of the shows are stagnant at their spots compared to the last week's rating. Anupamaa and Jhanak ranked as the top 2 shows across channels. Read on to learn more details about the TRP chart of the week below.

1. Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is at the number one spot on the TRP list this week with 2.3 points. Last week, the show was at 2.4 ratings. The current track of the show revolves around Anupama getting a wild card entry into the cooking competition on public demand. Meanwhile, Shruti and Aadhya get agitated with Anupamaa as they feel that she is returning to Anuj's life. Shruti was shot by goons as she tried to save Aadhya. Meanwhile, Anupama is taking care of Shruti so that she can recover soon.

Take a look at the recent promo of Anupamaa:

2. Jhanak

While Jhanak sustained the number second spot in the TRP list of this week, the ratings of the show decreased from 2.2 in the last week to 2.0, this week. The show's current track revolves around Anirudh planning to prepone his wedding with Arshi. Meanwhile, Jhanak has decided to move out of Anirudh and his life. In the upcoming episodes, Jhanak will be seen leaving Anirudh's house and start her life's new chapter

3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secured 1.8 points this week and is at the number three spot, ahead of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Last week, the show secured 1.9 points. The current track of the show revolves around Savi learning the major truth about Ishaan being the reason for her family member's death. The truth hasn't gone down well with Savi and she has left the Bhosale house. She even slapped Ishaan for lying to her.

Raosaheb and Akkasaheb told Ishaan that he could've given money to Savi and let her go but Savi clearly mentioned that she would not take a penny from Ishaan and would take care of Harini's medical expenses on her own.

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secured 1.8 points this week and is in the fourth spot. Compared to the last week's TRP, the show was at 1.9 points. The current track of the show revolves around Abhira moving out of Poddar's house creating chaos in the house as Madhav gets angry at Kaveri for letting Abhira leave the house. In the upcoming episodes, Abhira will return to the Poddar house but will keep a condition for doing the same.

As per the new promo, Abhira will hand over the divorce papers to Armaan.

5. Imlie

Imlie secured 1.4 points and is in the fifth spot this week. It is consistent as far as the ratings are concerned, compared to the last week. The current track of the show revolves around Imlie being forced to return to the bar and perform as a singer. If she disagrees to do so, Bulbul's marriage might suffer and thus she took the option of performing at the bar.

Imlie is all set to go off-air soon and the show's producer Gul Khan confirmed the buzz.

6. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav was at 1.6 points the previous week, however, the ratings decreased to 1.4 points this week. The show is a mythological project based on the lives and teachings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The project features actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in lead roles.

7. Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha secured 1.3 points this week, while the previous week, the show secured 1.5 points. The current track of the show revolves around Sailee and Sachin trying to fit in together with their poles-apart personalities after marriage. The show features Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in lead roles.

8. Mangal Lakshmi

Consistent in terms of ratings compared to last week, Mangal Lakshmi is at 1.3 points. The current track revolves around Mangal getting her sister Lakshmi married to Karthik. The preparations are on but Karthik doesn't wish to get married to Lakshmi. The show features actors like Deepika Singh, Sanika Amit, and Naman Shaw among others.

9. Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya also secured 1.3 points this week, like last week. The show features actors like Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali among others.

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also secured 1.3 points this week, the same as last week. The show is currently in the news because its actor Gurucharan Singh is missing for more than 10 days. The show features actors like Dilip Joshi, Sachin Shroff, and Munmun Dutta among others.

