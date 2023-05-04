TRP Report Week 17: Anupamaa's ratings improve, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slips to the third spot

BARC releases a TRP report every Thursday to offer the audience insight into their favorite shows' performances. Today, the BARC TRP report for week 17th is out and mostly consists of the show that ranked on the last TRP chart. The data of this TRP report is based on the last week’s performances of the shows and it reveals whether the daily soaps were able to entertain the audience or not.

Let us look at TV shows who ranked in the top 5 this week:

Anupamaa:

Rajan Shahi produced show Anupamaa has been the audience's favorite daily soap for a long time and has ranked in 1st spot. Its impactful content, engaging storyline, and acting prowess of the actors have kept the audiences hooked to the show. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles. Speaking about the ratings, Anupamaa’s ratings have improved compared to the last TRP report. In the 17th week of the TRP chart, Anupamaa got 2.9 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is back in its second spot. In the last two TRP reports, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had ranked in the second spot but Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has regained its position. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. Recently, Harshad Arora was roped in and essays pivotal roles. In the 17th week of the TRP chart, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got 2.5 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

After consistently ranking in the second spot twice, Rajan Shahi's longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a drop in the ratings. The show has been entertaining the audience for several years and hooked the attention of the viewers. In BARC 17th week TRP report, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got 2.3 ratings.

Faltu and Imlie:

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey's show Faltu has impressed the masses with its storyline. From the time the show started, it has been successful in carving space into the top 5 charts every week. In BARC TRP 17th week chart Faltu got 2.0 ratings and has ranked in the fourth spot.

Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie has bagged the fourth spot in BARC TRP 17th week chart. This week the show has got 2.0 ratings.

Pandya Store and Yeh Hai Chahatein:

The fifth spot on the 17th week's TRP chart is occupied by Pandya Store, which stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. This week the show received 1.9 ratings.

Advertisement

Sharing a spot with Pandya Store is Yeh Hai Chahatein. It seems like the audience is liking the current plot of the show and has showered love. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's show Yeh Hai Chahatein has bagged the fifth spot and got 1.9 ratings.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Sharma joins show after quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin