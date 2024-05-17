TRP reports give a peak to makers about the performance of their respective shows. Many a time, makers evaluate the performance of twists in the show and make changes in the same according to the ratings and viewers' responses. We are in the 19th week of the year and the TRP report of the week is out. Checkout which shows performed well on the report.

Anupamaa

Claiming its top position on the TRP chart is Anupamaa with a respectable 2.3 points. The show is consistent in terms of the TRPs as compared to the previous week. The current track of the show revolves around Anupama getting a wildcard entry into the cooking competition. She went ahead to win the same.

In the upcoming episodes, Rupali Ganguly's starrer show will feature a major twist with almost everyone turning their backs on Anupama. It will be exciting to see if Anuj will bail her out of the situation or not.

Take a look at Anupamaa's recent promo:

Jhanak

Decreasing from one point from the last week's TRP, Jhanak secured 1.9 points. The current track of the show revolves around Jhanak moving out of Anirudh's life and working towards making her own identity. Meanwhile, Anirudh is set to marry Arshi in the upcoming episodes. The show stars actors like Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in lead roles.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin defeated Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to climb up to the third spot with 1.9 points. The current track of the show revolves around Savi and Ishaan separating after the former learned about his involvement in her family members' deaths. As per media reports, the show is slated to take a leap of ten and twelve years. Actor Karanvir Bohra is said to enter the show post-leap.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secured 1.9 points this week which was consistent as compared to the last week's rating. The current track of the show revolves around Abhira giving a false statement in court to ensure that they can get the divorce soon. The show stars Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla in lead roles.

Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha secured 1.5 points in the TRP charts. The current track of the show revolves around Sailee learning about the deal that her family members made with Sachin in order to get them married. In the upcoming episodes, Sailee's character will be assassinated by the Police as she will be found along with Sachin and his alcoholic friends.

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav secured 1.5 points on the TRP chart. The show revolves around preachings and the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The show features Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in lead roles.

Imlie

In its last week of telecast, Star Plus show Imlie secured 1.3 points. The show had a happy ending with Imlie and Surya uniting. The show has wrapped up. It starred Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in lead roles.

Mangal Lakshmi

This week, Mangal Lakshmi secured 1.3 points. The current track of the show revolves around Mangal trying hard to make sure Lakshmi's wedding ceremony takes place without obstacles. Adit has refused to contribute financially to Lakshmi's wedding leaving Mangal in a fix.

