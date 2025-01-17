TRP Report Week 2: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a major drop whereas Anupamaa's ratings improve; here's where Udne Ki Aasha and other shows rank

The TRP report for Week 2 is out! The TRP report offers insights to the makers and the audience on how their favorite shows performed last week. This week's TRP report has seen major changes as several shows' ratings have fluctuated.

While Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has jumped from the third spot to the second, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a major dip. The Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer has slipped to the fifth spot from the second rank.

Serial name Ratings Udne Ki Aasha 2.5 Anupamaa 2.4 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.3 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 2.2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.2 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 2.2 Mangal Lakshmi 2.1 Jhanak 1.9 Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki 1.8 Parineetii 1.6

1- Udne Ki Aasha

And yet again, Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's show Udne Ki Aasha is ruling the TRP charts. The show has claimed the number one spot and has emerged as the audience's favorite daily soap. It resonates with viewers and has captured their attention. Udne Ki Aasha depicts the real-life challenges faced by a middle-class couple. It has been more than five weeks now since Udne Ki Aasha overtook Anupamaa for the top rank and has firmly held its position.

2- Anupamaa

Finally, the Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has returned to top 2. For the past few weeks, Anupamaa's rank had seen a major dip. While in the previous report, Anupamaa was ranked in the third spot, this time, the show's ratings have improved. Currently, the storyline revolves around Rahi and Prem's love track and Prem's secret.

3- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the last TRP report, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ranked on number 5 but this time, the show has seen an improvement. This week Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj's show has secured the third spot on TRP chart. As the show is set to take a leap soon, it currently shows how Savi and Rajat support each other and tackle the misunderstandings.

4- Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Advocate Anjali Awasthi has retained its fourth spot this week too. In this week, the courtroom drama featuring Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada in lead roles, ranked fourth again proving that it has hooked the attention of the viewers.

5- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Unfortunately, the longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has slipped to the fifth spot. In the last TRP report, the show ranked second but this week the show has slipped to the fifth rank. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, the show currently revolves around Abhira and Armaan's differences.

6- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running sitcom still continues to entertain the viewers even after several years. The show has ranked in the 6th spot beating several other hit daily soaps.

7- Mangal Lakshmi

This week, Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw's show Mangal Lakshmi ranked in the 7th spot on the TRP chart. Compared to the last TRP report, the show has retained its spot.

8- Jhanak

Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's show Jhanak has also managed to secure the eight rank on this week TRP chart.

9- Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, featuring Ayesha Singh, Mona Vasu, and Adnaan Khan, made its debut on January 6 and has quickly climbed into the top 10 shows. This week marks its first appearance in the top 10, achieving an impressive 9th position on the TRP chart.

10- Parineetii

Parineetii, which ranked in the 9th spot last week has slipped to 10th rank. The show stars Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra, and Ankur Verma in pivotal roles. The show continuously ranks among the top 10 serials.

