TRP Report Week 20: Anupamaa ranks 1st, Asit Modi's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ratings drop

BARC releases TRP report every week offering the audience an insight into their favorite show's performance. Today, the BARC TRP report for week 20th is out and mostly consists of the show that ranked on the last TRP chart. The data of this TRP report is based on the last week’s performances of the shows, and it reveals whether the daily soaps were able to entertain the audience or not. The list consists of the same shows that have been ranking for a while now.

Let us look at TV shows that ranked in the top 5 this week:

Anupamaa:

Rajan Shahi's produced show Anupamaa has been in the top spot of the TRP list for a while now. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles, the show has been successfully entertaining the audience with its storyline. In the 20th week of the BARC TRP report, Anupamaa has been unbeatable and stands strong on its first spot with a rating of 2.7.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Rajan Shahi's longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has also been a part of the TRP list for a long time. The show stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant in pivotal roles. It has managed to hook the attention of the viewers owing to its engaging storyline. In the 20th week of the BARC TRP report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranked in the second spot and received 2.1 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein:

Another daily soap that has been entertaining the audience successfully for a long time is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. The show stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Harshad Arora in lead roles, and the love triangle plot has kept the audience intrigued. In the 20th week of the BARC TRP report, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein ranks in the third spot and has 2.0 ratings.

Faltu:

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey's show Faltu has impressed the masses with its storyline. From the time the show started, it has been successful in carving space into the top 5 charts every week. In the 20th of BARC TRP week chart, Faltu got 1.9 ratings and has ranked in the fourth spot.

Imlie:

Imlie starring Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra is another show which successfully manages to rank in the top 5 positions. In the 20th week of the BARC TRP chart, Imlie got 1.7 ratings.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

For the uninformed, Asit Modi's produced show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ratings have suffered in this week's TRP report. Every week the show ranks in the top 10 owing to its entertaining content. However, it seems like the show has suffered because of the latest controversy related to it.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Dilip Joshi: 5 Facts we bet you didn't know about the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor