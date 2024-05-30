Every Thursday, the TRP (Television Rating Point) report is released, providing show makers with valuable insights into how their shows are performing and how well the latest storylines are resonating with viewers.

Based on these insights, producers frequently adjust their narratives and introduce new twists to align with viewer preferences. In week 21 of 2024, the latest TRP report revealed several shifts in the rankings. Below is a summary of how the top TV shows fared this week.

1. Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has topped the charts with 2.2 points, slightly down from last week's 2.3 points. The current track of the show focuses on Anupamaa facing challenges as Toshu seeks revenge. Despite everyone turning against her, Anuj stands by her side, reprimanding Aadhya for her disrespectful behavior.

Take a look at a recent promo of Anupamaa here:

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

After weeks of struggling for numbers, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin managed to perform better in terms of its reach with 2.0 points. The show outperformed Jhanak and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, securing the second position in the weekly TRP rankings. Actor Karanvir Bohra made a new entry into the show, portraying the role of inspector Bhavar Patil. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

As per reports, the show will soon take a leap, post leap, almost all the actors except Bhavika Sharma and Karanvir Bohra will exit the show.

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secured a 2.0 rating this week. The show witnessed a major twist with Abhira and Armaan's divorce proceeding. In the previous episode, Armaan rescued Abhira from a nasty situation wherein she was misjudged as being a bar dancer at a bachelor party. After rescuing Abhira, Armaan lifted her and took her out of the party.

4. Jhanak

Jhanak's TRPs dropped from 2.0 in the last week to 1.9 this week. The current track revolves around Jhanak bidding an emotional goodbye to Anirudh and his family members. She has decided to move on in her life. The show features Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja in lead roles.

5. Udne Ki Aasha

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's Udne Ki Aasha earned 1.6 points this week, showing steady performance compared to the previous week. The storyline now focuses on Saylee and Sachin navigating their relationship while on a trip. Sachin supported Saylee for the first time during an argument with her mother.

6. Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya secured 1.3 points. The show is set to witness a major change with actress Sana Sayyad quitting the show. According to the exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Adrija Roy will be joining the cast as Palki. Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali will continue to be a part of the show, alongside Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand.

7. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav secured 1.3 points. In the latest episodes, the storyline will focus on the fascinating tales of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati's beloved son, Lord Ganesh. The recently released promo of this track has generated immense excitement among fans. Leading actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput are playing the lead roles in the show.

8. Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya secured 1.3 points this week. The show took a dramatic turn with Ranbir and Prachi facing off. After years of separation due to misunderstandings, the old lovers finally reunited. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see if their issues will be resolved.

Advertisement

9. Mangal Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi secured 1.3 points, consistent as compared to the last week. The current track of the show revolves around Lakshmi's grand wedding. Popular singer Udit Narayan performed at her sangeet. A new problem arose in Lakshmi's wedding with permanent color being used in her haldi ceremony making her face yellow. The upcoming episodes will unveil Lakshmi and Kartik's big wedding.

10. Bhagya Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi also secured 1.3 points. The current track revolves around Rishi learning about Paro being his daughter, however, he wants to hear the same from Lakshmi. The show features Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti, and Maera Mishra in lead roles.

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 16: Anupamaa tops, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai rises; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin dips