Every week, BARC shares the TRP report that highlights the most popular TV shows. This report helps makers adjust their stories to keep viewers interested. The latest report for the 22nd week of 2024 has been released. Here's a quick overview of how the leading TV shows performed this week.

Anupamaa

As expected, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has managed to keep viewers hooked to their screens. The show is at the top position on the TRP list again this week with 2.3 points. The show is running high on drama. It features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles.

The current track of the show revolves around everyone, even Yashdeep, who is turning against Anupamaa. Toshu is plotting against her too. They don't want her at Dimpy and Titu's wedding. But Anuj is backing Anupamaa, even against his daughter Aadhya.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Ke Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the lead roles. The show performed well and has managed to secure its position at the 2nd spot with 2.1 ratings. The show is all set for a major leap in the story.

The current track of the story revolves around Ishaan, Savi, and a newly introduced character, Bhavar Patil. Despite Ishaan and Savi attempting to hide their feelings, they find it challenging to do so. Ishaan frequently ends up helping Savi. Amidst these events, Bhavar has emerged as Savi's obsessive lover.

Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sidhwani in the lead roles has maintained its position at third spot with 2.0 TRP ratings. The show has witnessed a major twist with Abhira and Armaan's divorce proceeding.

The current track of the show revolves around Abhira confessing her love to Armaan, which puts him in a dilemma about marrying Ruhi. Abhira imagines her future with Armaan and breaks down. According to reports, Armaan will call off his wedding with Ruhi.

Jhanak

Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak is in the fourth position with 2.0 TRP ratings. The show’s TRP has dropped and the current storyline focuses on Jhanak's efforts to help Anirudh recover quickly by caring for him. However, he remains unaware that Jhanak is the one taking care of him.

Udne ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha features Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora has maintained its position. This week, the show has received 1.9 ratings. In the current storyline, it follows the journey of Sailee and Sachin. Sailee, a responsible young woman, finds herself paired with Sachin, a carefree individual, through a twist of destiny, leading to their marriage.

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the beloved sitcom took a long jump and secured 6th position with TRP ratings of 1.4 points. The show has been airing on TV screens for over a decade now, enjoying continuous success.

Produced by Asit Modi, the sitcom stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sachin Shroff, Palak Sindhwani, Sonalika Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, and others. Each character has become beloved among viewers and gained popularity through their performances.

Mera Balam Thanedaar

Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary starrer show Balam Thanedaar has witnessed a surge this week after not being on the Top 10 list last week. The show has secured seventh position with 1.3 ratings.

Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav

Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav is a mythological show featuring Ram Yashvardhan as Lord Shiva and Subha Rajput as Goddess Parvati. The show features Subha Rajput and Ram Yashvardhan in the lead roles. The show has secured 8th position with TRP ratings of 1.3 points.

Advertisement

Mangal Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi features Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw in the lead roles. This week, the show has secured 9th position with a TRP rating of 1.3 points. Mangal Lakshmi has won viewers over with its story, following two sisters as they tackle life's hurdles and strive for respect in their relationships. Mangal is both a protector and mentor to her sister Lakshmi. Finally, after a long search, Mangal has found the perfect match for her sister Lakshmi, in Kartik.

Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand starrer Kundali Bhagya saw a major drop as this week the show is at the 10th position with TRP of 1.3 ratings. In the current storyline of Kundali Bhagya, Palki and Preeta team up to help the Luthra family against their business rival. Sana Sayyad has left the show as Palki and has been replaced by Adrija Roy in the same role.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla calls her journey so far as 'God's divine intervention'