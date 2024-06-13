TRP Report Week 23: Anupamaa tops; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dethrones Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to claim THIS spot

It is that time of the week! The TRP report of the week is out! We are currently in the 23rd week of the year 2024 and the top 10 shows across channels have witnessed a little shuffle as compared to the last week. The IPL craze is over and the TV shows are slowly and steadily getting back to the numbers that they secured before the cricket tournament. Check out the top 10 shows that ranked on the TRP chart this week.

1. Anupamaa

Star Plus show Anupamaa is steady at the number one spot with a consistent 2.3 rating. The Rupali Ganguly starrer show had an interesting twist in the story with Anupamaa returning to India from the USA to attend Titu and Dimpy's wedding. The current track of the show revolves around Titu-Dimpy's wedding festivities.

While Vanraj has been attending the wedding functions, he is sure that there's more to Titu than meets the eye. He plans to expose him in front of the family soon. It was revealed that Titu belongs to the same family that scared Dimpy's dignity.

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's fun reel from the sets of Anupamaa:

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

It looks like the wedding drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai worked wonders for the show as it secured 2.0 points and, with a remarkable reach, dethroned Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to claim the second spot in the TRP chart of the week.

The current track of the show revolves around Abhira expressing love to Armaan but planning to leave the city so that she don't have to see the love of her life, Armaan, getting married to Ruhi. In an unexpected twist, Armaan also realized his love for Abhira and he'll stop his wedding with Ruhi and get married to Abhira instead.

3. Jhanak

Jhanak secured 2.0 points and is at the third-best spot in the TRP list of the week. The Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer had a wedding twist too. While Jhanak was yet again framed by Tejas to get married to him, Aniruddh was also all set to marry Arshi. It will be exciting to see if Jhanak and Aniruddh will finally move on in their lives or not.

4. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

As Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is heading for a ten-year leap, the audience is glued to the screens to witness how Ishaan and Savi's love story will end. The curiosity among the fans has helped the show garner 2.0 points on the TRP chart this week.

As per the new promo, Savi and Ishaan will express their love for each other and will be seen getting married. However, a major tragedy will unfold amidst the wedding, ending Ishaan and Savi's long-due love story. Post-sleep in the show, Bhavika Sharma will be retained in the show and will romance Udaariyaan actor Hitesh Bharadwaj.

Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh, and other Bhosale family members will mark their exits from the show after the leap.

5. Udne Ki Aasha

Trapped in an unwilling marital bond, Sachin and Saylee's Udne Ki Aasha is quite consistent on the TRP charts. It secured 1.7 points this week. The current track of the show revolves around Sachin and Saylee knowing about Renu's evil plan and they've been playing along with her, causing her stress.

Apart from the above five shows, others that performed well on the TRP chart this week include Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (1.4 points), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (1.4 points), Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment (1.4 points), Mangal Lakshmi (1.3 points), and Mera Balam Thanedar (1.3 points).

