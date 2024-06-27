TRP Report Week 25: Anupamaa ranks #1 with tough competition from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

It is that time of the week!

Every Thursday, the TRPs of the TV shows across channels are released. It gives an idea to the makers and the channel about the kind of content the audiences are consuming. We are in the 25th week of the year 2024 and the TRP report of this week has shown a few movements as compared to the previous week. Read on to know which shows performed well on the TRP charts.

1. Anupamaa

Anupamaa secured the first spot in the TRP report of Week 25. It earned 2.3 points. While the show has been topping the charts with a good margin, this week, Anupamaa got fierce competition from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Anuj breaking his engagement with Shruti and expressing his love to Anupmaa. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness Vanraj's angry avatar at Dimpy-Titu's wedding.

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The second spot in the TRP chart is secured by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with 2.3 ratings. The show lagged behind because of its reach. The daily soap gained a lot of attention with its leap and viewers were intrigued to witness how makers planned to conclude Ishaan and Savi's story.

Currently, the show has taken a seven-year leap. Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat has been introduced while Amayra Khurana as Sai has joined the show. Savi has taken up Ishaan's profession as a teacher.

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai achieved a 2.0 point rating. The current track of the show revolves around Abhira and Madhav staying separately while Armaan is trying his best to win over Abhira's love, however, Abhira is furious at Armaan for not revealing the truth behind his love for Ruhi before their marriage.

4. Jhanak

Jhanak's TRP has decreased for two weeks as it has secured 1.9 points. The current track of the show revolves around Anirudh wanting to fulfill his promise of marrying Arshi. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness a major drama amidst the wedding twist as Chottan will be seen getting married in the show.

5. Udne Ki Aasha

Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha secured a decent 1.7 points on the TRP chart of the week. The current track revolves around Sailee's special puja at her in-laws' house. Sachin is quite excited for the same and the viewers witnessed Sachin and Sailee slowly growing fond of each other. Sachin has also started to take a stand for Sailee against his family, much to Sailee's surprise.

6. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Consecutively for the third time, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment secured a spot in the TOP 10 shows on the TRP chart. The cooking-based reality show has been getting love from the viewers. The show features popular celebrities like Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande among others.

Apart from the above 6, other shows to secure a place in the TOP 10 are, Kundali Bhagya (1.4), Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (1.4), Parineeti (1.3), and Mangal Lakshmi (1.3).



