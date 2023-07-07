TRP Report Week 26: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa remains unbeatable; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ranks second

Every week, the viewers eagerly wait for the release of the BARC TRP report, which offers valuable insights into the performance of their favorite shows. This report provides ratings and rankings, allowing us to see the popularity of various shows. Now, the BARC TRP report for week 26 is out and showcasing the top shows that garnered significant viewership. The data in this report is based on the shows' performances from the previous week, offering a glimpse into whether the daily soaps succeeded in entertaining the audience. Here are the shows that have captured the hearts of the masses this week.

Let us look at TV shows that ranked in the top 5 this week:

Anupamaa:

It has been quite a long time since Anupamaa is ranking in the top spot in the TRP chart, and this time is no different. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and more in pivotal roles. This week the show has again ranked in first position and has received 2.9 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh in the lead, has bagged the second spot on this week's TRP list. The show recently witnessed a generation leap and it seems like the viewers are loving the new plot. This week the show has got 2.4 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Rajan Shahi's iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, has once again managed to carve a space in the top 5 despite running for a long time. This week the show has ranked in the third spot and has got 2.2 ratings.

Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein:

Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie have bagged the fourth spot in this week's TRP chart. The show has got 1.9 ratings in this week's report.

Another show that is sharing spots with Imlie is Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Yeh Hai Chahatein has bagged the fourth spot and got 1.9 ratings as well.

Faltu:

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey's show Faltu has also created a huge fan base since the time it started airing. The show has been constantly appearing in the TRP chart and this week it has bagged the fifth spot and has got 1.8 ratings.

