TRP Report Week 28: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa tops again; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai enters second position

Every week, the audience eagerly waits for the release of the BARC TRP report which provides them with a detailed chart about the performance of their favourite shows. The report provides us with ratings and rankings to see the overall popularity of several shows. The data in this report is based on the show's performances of the previous week, offering an idea to the makers if their hard work has paid off and successfully reached the audience. Last week, we saw Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa continuing in its top position, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata's rating dropped. Now, the BARC TRP report for week 28 is out!

TV shows which are ranked in the top 5 this week :

Anupamaa:

Anupamaa has been unbeatable on the trp charts ever since the show first went on air. This time too it has succeeded in topping the trp charts. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah and many more in important roles. This week, the show has been ranked number one with a rating of 3.0

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda, and Jay Soni, has managed to grab the second position on the trp charts. This week the show has garnered an impressive rating of 2.3 after it saw a downfall in the ratings last week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Faltu, Yeh Hai Chahatein:

Star Plus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh has managed to secure its position in the top 5. This week the show is in the third spot with a rating of 2.1.

There is another show which has managed to bag the third spot on the trp list which is none other than Star Plus’ popular show Faltu starring Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey. The show saw a hike in trps the previous week earning the third spot with a rating of 2.1

Surprisingly, there is another show along with Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin and Faltu which has managed to secure its place in the third spot is Yeh Hai Chahatein starring Shagun Sharma and Pravisht Mishra earning trp of 2.1 as well.

Imlie:

Star Plus’ romantic drama Imlie starring Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra too has succeded to grab a place in the top 5 list. The show has been running for long and this week, it managed to grab the 4th spot with a trp of 2.0

Pandya Store and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Pandya Store starring Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan too has managed to be in the top 5 list. The show has taken the fifth spot with a rating of 1.9. The show is all set for a generational leap.

Along with Pandya Store, there is Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah starring Dilip Joshi sharing the spot. The show has earned a rating of 1.9 securing the fifth spot as well.

Overall, it is Star Plus’ shows which are ruling over the trp charts. The channel has been unbeatable in terms of trps. Apart from these shows there are shows like Teri Meri Dooriyan and Shiv Shakti which have done well on the trp charts.

