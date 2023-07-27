TRP Report Week 29: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enters top 5; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ratings drop

BARC releases the TRP report every week offering the audience an insight into their favorite show's performance. This report is based on how well the shows performed in the past week and tells us if the daily soaps were able to entertain the viewers. Today, the BARC TRP report for week 29 is out and there are a few new shows that made it to the TRP list, while the ratings of some shows have gone down. Read on to know whether your favorite shows have made it to the list or not.

Let us look at TV shows that ranked in the top 5 this week:

Anupamaa:

Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, is a highly popular daily soap on Indian Television. Since its debut, the show has consistently ranked high on the TRP chart and has frequently secured the top position. The current plotline has kept the audience engaged with its intriguing twists and turns. According to the 29th week of the BARC TRP report, Anupamaa remains unbeatable and maintains its first position with an impressive rating of 2.7.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, another show produced by Rajan Shahi, has once again made it to the top 5. The show features Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead actors and has become a favorite among viewers due to its intense drama and engaging plot. In the 29th week of the BARC TRP report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secured the second position with a rating of 2.1.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently witnessed a generation leap and Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh stepped in to play the lead roles. Though the interesting leap plot has kept the viewers engaged, however, the show has seen a slight drop in its TRP ratings. In the last TRP report, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got 2.1 ratings. But in the 29th week of the BARC TRP report, the show ranked in the third spot and got 2.0 ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular sitcom on Indian television that has been entertaining audiences for almost 15 years. The show's characters have won a special place in the hearts of viewers, and even after so many years, fans are still hooked on the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the top 10 for a long time, but its ratings have been fluctuating due to controversies associated with it. However, the show has regained its lost numbers and is now in the top 5 in the 29th week of the BARC TRP report. It has ranked 4th in the TRP report with a 1.9 rating.

Yeh Hai Chahatein:

This week's TRP chart ranks Yeh Hai Chahatein, starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, in fifth place. The show's engaging storyline is resonating well with audiences, and the stars' performances are receiving praise. The show achieved a rating of 1.8 this week.

