TRP Report Week 3: Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa's ratings soar; Bigg Boss 18 finale episode ranks in Top 10

The TRP report for Week 3 has been released, and it brings positive news for the team and fans of Anupamaa. The show, starring Rupali Ganguly, has been struggling to maintain the top position for several weeks due to a decline in its ratings. During this time, Udne Ki Aasha had secured the first rank and managed to hold onto it for several weeks. However, it appears that Prem and Rahi's marriage storyline resonates well with viewers. This week, Anupamaa has risen to the number one spot, followed by Udne Ki Aasha in second place and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in third.

Check out the top 10 shows of this week:

Serial Name Ratings Anupamaa 2.5 Udne Ki Aasha 2.4 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.2 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 2.2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.2 Bigg Boss 18 2.2 Mangal Lakshmi 1.9 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 1.9 Jhanak 1.8 Parineetii 1.6

1- Anupamaa

Starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles, Anupamaa has finally regained its lost first position. This week the show has emerged to be the most loved daily soap. After many weeks, Anupamaa is on number one beating Udne Ki Aasha. The track of Prem's family and his marriage with Rahi has been working in favor of the makers. Several new characters were introduced this week in the show and fans have loved the unexpected twists.

2- Udne Ki Aasha

Nevertheless, Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's show Udne Ki Aasha proved to be a tough competitor for Anupamaa. For a few weeks, the show was successfully ranked in the number one spot owing to its interesting storyline. This week the show secured the second spot. Currently, the show's storyline revolves around misunderstandings between Sailee and Sachin.

3- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj has grabbed the third spot on the TRP chart. This week the show's storyline revolved around Arsh's vicious plan to kill the Thakkar family. While he kidnaps the entire family, Ashika sacrifices her life to save Savi. Savi and Rajat destroy Arsh's plan and save their family.

As the show is about to take a leap, the show's storyline ends with Savi and Rajat's happy ending. It is shown that Savi and Rajat welcome a baby boy and Savi has successfully become an IPS officer.

After the leap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new storyline will feature Sanam Johar, Param Singh and Vaibhavi Hankare in lead roles.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here-

4- Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Advocate Anjali Awasthi, the courtroom drama, has ranked number 4 this week. Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada play the lead roles in the show and have been impressing the viewers with their acting mettle.

5- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, has been entertaining the audience for a while now. However, it looks like the show's storyline has not been impressing the viewers lately. Since last week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been at number 5 and has continued to hold on to that spot.

6- Bigg Boss 18

While Bigg Boss 18 season didn't rank much on the TRP chart when it was on air, the grand finale episode indeed grabbed eyeballs. The show's finale episode became one of the most watched episode of Bigg Boss 18 due to which the show ranked in the TRP chart this week. Bigg Boss 18 finale episode secured 6th spot on the TRP chart.

7- Mangal Lakshmi

Yet again, Mangal Lakshmi has bagged the 7th spot on the TRP chart. Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw's show has hooked its loyal fans and continues to entertain the fans.

8- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the only sitcom to be in the top 10 shows. This week the show ranked on 8th rank. Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta starrer has been successfully entertaining the viewers despite being on air for more than 15 years.

9- Jhanak

Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's show Jhanak has also managed to secure the ninth rank on this week's TRP chart.

10- Parineetii

Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra, and Ankur Verma's show Parineetii never fails to rank in the top 10.

