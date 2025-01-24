TRP Report Week 3: Udne Ki Aasha continues to dominate at 1st spot; THIS serial makes surprising entry to top 5

Viewers of Hindi television serials eagerly await every week for the TRP reports. The reports are interesting this week as some long-standing favorites are gradually climbing back up the rankings. On the other hand, a surprise entry has shaken up the list. Here’s how the top five shows performed in the second week of 2025.

TRP Report of Week

Serial Name Rankings Udne Ki Aasha 2.5 Anupamaa 2.4 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 2.3 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 2.2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.2 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.2

1. Udne Ki Aasha

Retaining its top spot, Udne Ki Aasha continues to be a fan favorite. Starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora as Sachin and Sayali, the show’s mix of playful banter and romance has kept audiences hooked. With 2.5 million impressions, it remains unbeatable for another week.

2. Anupamaa

After slipping to fourth place a few weeks ago, Anupamaa is steadily climbing back to the top. Rupali Ganguly’s powerful performance has helped the show secure the second spot this week with 2.4 million impressions. Fans are eager to see if it can reclaim its former number-one position.

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The biggest surprise this week is the rise of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The long-running comedy show, led by Dilip Joshi, has jumped to third place with 2.3 million impressions, leaving several popular dramas behind. Its return to the top three shows how the serial continues to captivate the hearts of viewers with its comedy.

4. Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Despite a slight dip in viewership, Advocate Anjali Awasthi has managed to secure the fourth spot. Starring Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada, the show garnered 2.2 million impressions this week.

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rounding out the top five is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The ongoing separation drama between Abhira and Armaan, played by Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla, hasn’t struck the right chord with fans, resulting in a drop to 2.2 million impressions.

6. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

This serial has been in the news for its upcoming leap in the plot. While reports suggest that makers are yet to confirm the lead characters of the show post-leap, it continues to enjoy popularity among viewers. This week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin garnered 2.2 million impressions.

The top 10 also feature popular shows like Mangal Lakshmi, Jhanak, Mannat, and Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav.

