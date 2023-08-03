TRP Report Week 30: Anupamaa witnesses slight dip; Yeh Hai Chahatein slips out of Top 5

The success of every television show is defined by its performance on the weekly BARC TRP list. This gives everyone an idea on which shows and channels are performing the best. Every week the makers of the show look forward to the weekly TRP charts to check whether their hard work has paid off as at the end of the day it is all about business. Here is the list of the top 5 shows according to the BARC TRP report week 30. Read on to know whether any of your favourite show has managed to make it to the list or not.

Take a look at the top 5 shows this week

Anupamaa

Anupamaa needs no introduction. The Rupali Ganguly- Gaurav Khanna starrer has successfully captured the first position in the TRP race ever since its inception. It seems like the audience is enjoying the present tack of the show combined with high-voltage drama in the Shah and Kapadia family and the romance of the lead couple Anuj and Anupama. In the current episodes, the audience is seeing Guru Maa seeking revenge for Anupama and Kavya’s pregnancy revelation. The show saw a 0.1 dip in its ratings from the previous week with this week’s TRP as 2.6

Take at the look promo of the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too is ruling the hearts of the audience. The Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda starrer has kept the audience hooked to its twist and turns. The present track revolves around Akshara-Abhimanyu’s fight for their son Abhir. The show is stable with ratings of 2.1

Take a look at the promo of the show

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin starring Bhavika Sharma-Shakti Arora is doing an impressive performance on the TRP charts. The current track revolving around Saavi and Ishaan’s relationship and the former’s quest to make her name has kept viewers engaged. The show is stable with a rating of 2.0.

Take a look at the promo of the show here

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has recently made a comeback in the TRP charts. The comedy show continues to tickle the funny bone of the audience. This show starring Dilip Joshi-Disha Vakani is stable as well with a rating of 1.9

Take a look at the promo of the show

Faltu

Faltu has made a comeback in the top 5 list. It seems the audience is enjoying the current storyline of the show. The Niharika Chouksey-Aakash Ahuja starrer has scored ratings of 1.8.

Advertisement

Take a look at the promo of the show

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here's what Alia Bhatt had to say about sister Pooja Bhatt's stint on Salman Khan-hosted show