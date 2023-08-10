Trp Report Week 31: Anupamaa continues to rule, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin increases

The day has finally arrived when the creators of television shows can witness the fruits of their day and night efforts. Amidst all the shows striving to entertain the audience, only a handful have succeeded in capturing the hearts of viewers. Thus, here are the top 5 shows from the BARC TRP list for week 31. Keep reading to discover whether your favorite show has secured a place on the list or not.

Take a look at the top 5 shows this week

Anupamaa

Like always, Anupamaa is continuing its blockbuster run on the trp charts. The show is reigning in the trp charts as it has successfully kept the audience hooked to the show with its inception. Anupamaa’s battle against Guru Maa and Kavya’s revelation has been well received by the audience. In week 30, the show topped the list again with a slight increase in the ratings from 2.6 to 2.7.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has maintained its second position on the trp charts. The show is currently focusing on the death track of Abhinav and in the upcoming episodes Akshara will be seen mourning his death while blaming Abhimanyu for the tragedies in her life. The show is stable at the second position with an increase in its rating from 2.1 to 2.2.

Along with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, another show which has grabbed the second position is Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin. The audience are enjoying the track of Saavi’s struggles with her education and her relationship with her husband Ishaan. This show also saw a good increase in its rating from 2.0 to 2.2.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The popular comedy show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is entertaining the audience for years now. The audience appreciated every track on the show. In week 31 the show has moved to the 3rd position but the trp is stable at 1.9

Yeh Hai Chahatein, Faltu, Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi and Shiv Shakti.

The romantic drama Yeh Hai Chahatein has made a comeback in the list after being removed the last week. The audience is enjoying the chemistry between the new leads Kashvi and Arjun. In week 31, the show achieved ratings of 1.8

Along with the Yeh Hai Chahatein, we have four other shows at the 4th position in week 31 which is Faltu, Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi and Shiv Shakti. All have received the same trps of 1.8.

Imlie

The romantic drama Imlie has also managed to return to the top 5 list. The show is currently focusing on the struggles of Imlie and her daughter. In week 31, the show is in the fifth position with a rating of 1.7.

