TRP Report Week 32: Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah out of top 4, Shiv Shakti makes surprising entry

Safe to say, TRP ratings validate the immense hard work of producers, actors, directors and technicians. But only a few shows manage to win the hearts of the audiences. Apart from the makers, the fans of the audiences too look forward to the TRP list to see whether their favorite show havemade it or not. So, here we bring you the top 4 shows from the BARC TRP list week 32.

Take a look at the top 4 shows this week

Anupamaa

As usual, Anupamaa has captured its place on the TRP charts. The previous week on the show witnessed a lot of high-voltage drama with the entry of Ankush’s illegitimate son Romil in the Kapadia mansion and Anupamma- Anuj trying to manage everything. On the other hand, we even saw a showdown between the Shah family men owing to Dimpy’s misbehavior. In week 32, the show is in first position with a stable rating of 2.7.

Take a look at the clip from the show

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin has always kept the audience hooked to its twist and turns. The show is currently focusing on Saavi’s struggles and her relationship with Ishaan. In week 32, the show jumped to the second position with an increase in its ratings from 2.2 to 2.3.

Take a look at the clip from the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always won the audience's hearts. The previous week on the show we saw Abhinav’s birthday celebrations and how circumstances lead to his tragic death. In Week 32, the show has slipped to the third position but the ratings are stable with a rating of 2.2

Take a look at the clip from the show

Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav and Bhagya Lakshmi

Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav has been picking up on the ratings with every passing week. It looks like the audiences are enjoying the mythological and untold story of Shiv and Sati. In week 32, the show jumped to the 4th position with an excellent increase from 1.8 to 2.1.

Another show which has joined Shiv Shakti is the romantic drama Bhagya Lakshmi. The audience are enjoying the passionate love story of Lakshmi and Rishi. This show has also climbed to the 4th position with an increase in its ratings from 1.8 to 2.1

Take a look at the clip from the shows

