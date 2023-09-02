TRP Report Week 34: Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top 5; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continue to rule

BARC releases the TRP report every week offering the audience an insight into their favorite show's performance. The BARC TRP (Television Rating Point) report is a crucial tool in the Indian television industry. It measures the popularity of TV programs based on viewership data. Higher TRPs indicate more viewership. The TRP report of week 34 is out and numerous shows have ranked in the top 5 positions. Read on to know whether your favorite shows have made it to the list or not.

Let us look at TV shows that ranked in the top 5 this week

Anupamaa

Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for a long time owing to its engaging storyline. According to the 34th week of the BARC TRP report, Anupamaa remains unbeatable and maintains its 1st position with an impressive rating of 2.6.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in lead roles. The show recently witnessed a generation leap and even after the ratings fluctuated for a while, the show is back to its 2nd spot and has got 2.2 ratings in this week's TRP report.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is another show that has been ranking in the top 5 for a long this. This time, the show has ranked in the 3rd spot and has received 2.1 ratings.

Teri Meri Doriyaann

This is the first time that Teri Meri Doriyaann starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar has made it to the top 5 in the BARC TRP chart. This time the show has ranked on the 4th spot and has received 1.8 ratings.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

In the 34th BARC TRP report, Yeh Hai Chahatein, starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, ranks in the 4th place with 1.8 ratings. Though the rank keeps fluctuating, the show has been in the top 5 for a long time.

Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav

Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav featuring Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles is another show that is slowly carving its place in the hearts of the viewers. Recently, the show entered the top 5 and even this week it has maintained its spot on the TRP chart. This week Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav ranks in the 4th spot and has got 1.8 ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular sitcom on Indian television that has been entertaining audiences for almost 15 years. Starring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar and others in pivotal role, this week too the show has ranked in the top 5. This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah secured the 4th spot with 1.8 ratings.

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is another popular show that has been running for a long time. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and more in pivotal roles. Sharing a spot with Teri Meri Doriyaann, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya has also secured the 4th rank with 1.8 ratings.

Imlie

Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie have bagged the 5th spot in this week's TRP chart. The show has got 1.7 ratings in this week's report.

Bhagya Lakshmi

Sharing the same spot with Imlie, Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare starrer Bhagya Lakshmi has also bagged the 5th spot in this week's TRP report with 1.7 ratings.

