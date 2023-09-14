TRP Report Week 36: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slips to 4th spot; Find out the top 5 shows

BARC releases the TRP report every week and today the 36th week's TRP report is out! In the BARC TRP report for week 36, television viewership trends took an interesting turn. The report highlighted the ever-changing preferences of the audience and the intense competition among TV shows to grab eyeballs Several shows witnessed shifts in their rankings as audience preferences evolved. Popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lost their longstanding spot in the top 3. Similarly, there have been many other shows that have carved their space in the top 5 shows and have gained good ratings.

Let us look at TV shows that ranked in the top 5 this week:

Anupamaa:

Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, Anupamaa has maintained its first spot owing to its engaging storyline. In the 36th week of the BARC TRP report, Anupamaa received 2.3 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in lead roles. The show has ranked in the second position due to its interesting twists and turns. In the 36th week of the BARC TRP report, the show got 2.1 ratings.

Kundali Bhagya:

Taking over Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya has ranked in the third spot this time as it got more viewership. In the 36th week of the BARC TRP report, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad's show received 1.9 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

In the 36th week of the BARC TRP report, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and another show that is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah share the same rank and stand in the 4th spot. Both shows have gained 1.7 ratings.

Yeh Hai Chahatein, Pandya Store, Imlie, Shiv Shakti, Bhagya Lakshmi:

In the 36th week of the BARC TRP report, there are several shows sharing the 5th spot. These shows include - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Pandya Store, Imlie, Shiv Shakti and Bhagya Lakshmi. These daily soaps have got 1.6 ratings.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, to get more such updates on your favorite shows!

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 34: Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top 5; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continue to rule