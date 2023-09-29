TRP Report Week 38: Anupamaa ranks no 1; here's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other top 5 shows' ratings

Every week, the viewers eagerly wait for the release of the BARC TRP report, which offers valuable insights into the performance of their favorite shows. This report provides ratings and rankings, allowing us to see the popularity of various shows. Now, the BARC TRP report for week 38 is out and showcasing the top shows that garnered significant viewership. Continue reading to know which 5 shows have captured the hearts of the viewers last week and have managed to rank in the TRP chart.

Let us look at TV shows that ranked in the top 5 this week:

Anupamaa:

Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for a long time owing to its engaging storyline. According to the 38th week of the BARC TRP report, Anupamaa remains unbeatable and maintains its 1st position with an impressive rating of 2.3.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in lead roles. The show recently witnessed a generation leap and even after the ratings fluctuated for a while, the show is back to its 2nd spot and has got 2.2 ratings in this week's TRP report.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is another show that has been ranking in the top 5 for a long this. This time, the show has ranked in the 3rd spot and has received comparatively low ratings which are 1.7.

Imlie:

Imlie recently witnessed a generation leap and Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy were roped in to play the lead roles. The rating of the show fluctuated for the past two-three weeks but in the 38th TRP report, Imlie is back in the top 5 and has got 1.7 ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular sitcom on Indian television that has been entertaining audiences for almost 15 years. Starring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar and others in pivotal role, this week too the show has ranked in the top 5. This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah secured the 5th spot with 1.7 ratings.

ALSO READ: Munmun Dutta aka Babita of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates her birthday on sets; WATCH