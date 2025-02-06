TRP Report Week 4: Anupamaa continues rule, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ratings dip; THIS reality show enters top 6

The TRP report is finally out, and several shows have received good ratings. While Anupamaa remains at number one, a new reality show has also garnered impressive ratings. Meanwhile, the ratings for one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have dipped. The TRP report provides insight for the audience on which shows performed well last week and received immense viewership.

TRP of this week

Top 6 shows Ratings Anupamaa 2.4 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.3 Udne Ki Aasha 2.3 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.1 Advocate Anjali Awashthi 2.1 Laughter Chefs 2 1.9

1- Anupamaa

Starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles, the hit daily soap has ranked number one this week. Rahi and Prem's marriage angle has received immense love from the audience. For a few weeks now, the show was not ranking on number one spot owing to its storyline. Now, Anupamaa has regained its position and continues to entertain.

2- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Last week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got 2.2 ratings. However, last week the show took a leap and a fresh storyline was introduced. Sanam Johar, Param Singh and Vaibhavi Hankare are roped in to play the lead roles and seems like the audience is loving the new star cast and plot. This week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secured the second position.

3- Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha, starring Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon, has bagged the third spot on this week's TRP chart. Due to its interesting storyline, the show ranked on number one for a long time. This week also Udne Ki Aasha has received an impressive 2.3 rating and is giving tough competition to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

4- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles. The show has been one of the longest-running soap operas and has managed to keep fans hooked. It still manages to rank in top 5 and the show's unexpected twists and turns have entertained the audience.

5- Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada's show Advocate Anjali Awasthi has secured the 5th spot this week. Last week the show ranked on number 4. However, this week it has slipped to the 5th rank and received 2.1 ratings.

6- Laughter Chefs 2

Laughter Chefs 2 recently premiered and has quickly grabbed the attention. The fun cooking reality show and its contestants are loved by the audience. This week Laughter Chefs 2 secured the sixth spot and got 1.9 ratings.

