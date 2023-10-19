TRP Report Week 41: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin overtakes Anupamaa; grabs No 1 spot

The BARC TRP (Television Rating Point) report is a crucial tool in the Indian television industry. It is released every week which gives insights to the viewers of their favorite show's performance. The TRP report of week 41 is out and there has been a massive change in ratings of the top 5 favorite shows. Read on to know whether your favorite shows have made it to the list or not.

Here are the top 5 shows of the week:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Overtaking Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has ranked in the first spot after a long time. The show had held the second spot for a long time but it seems like the new storyline of Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) bonding has been liked by the viewers. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has ranked number 1 and has received 2.5 ratings.

Anupamaa:

Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, Anupamaa's ratings have seen a major dip. The show has lost its long-held first position and has ranked in the second spot in the 41st week of TRP Report. It seems like Samar's death plot and Malti Devi's interruption in MaAn's love story are not liked by the audience much and thus the show has lost its viewers. Standing in the second spot, Anupamaa has got 2.2 rating.

Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Teri Meri Doriyaann's ratings have been improving week by week as the viewers are enjoying the love triangle plot. From Harsh Rajput's entry as a possessive lover to obstacles occurring in Saiba and Angad's love tale, the show has been successfully entertaining the viewers. Starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, Teri Meri Doriyaann has ranked in the third spot and has got 2.2 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been ranking in the top 5 for a long this. However, the ratings of the show keep fluctuating from time and now. At present, the storyline focuses on Abhimanyu and Akshara's marriage. In the 41st TRP report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has ranked in the fourth spot and has 1.9 ratings.

Pandya Store:

Pandya Store is another show that often ranks in the top 5 on TRP charts owing to its engaging storyline. After the show took a generation leap, the ratings of the show kept fluctuating. Starring Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel, Pandya Store has ranked in the fifth spit and got 1.9 ratings.

