TRP Report Week 42: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Teri Meri Doriyaann retain its rank; Anupamaa's ratings drop

Like every week, the BARC TRP (Television Rating Point) for Week 42 is out. The TRP report is released every week and it gives information regarding the audiences' favorite show's performance. In the 42nd TRP report, there have been a few changes compared to the last TRP report. One of the hit shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is no longer in the top 5. This drastic change has happened after quite a long time. Take a look at shows which have ranked in the top 5.

Here are the top 5 shows of the week:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Maintaining its top rank, Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has once again bagged the first spot in this week's TRP chart. The interesting storyline of Savi and Ishaan's growing bond has been grabbing the attention of the viewers. In the 42nd TRP report, the show received 2.3 ratings.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here-

Anupamaa:

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna has retained its second spot again. Last week, the show ranked in the second position after a long time. Compared to the last week's report, Anupamaa's ratings have also seen a major drop. In last week's report, Anupamaa's ratings were 2.2 whereas in the 42nd TRP report, the show received 1.9 ratings.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Teri Meri Doriyaann is another hit show that has been gaining the attention of viewers owing to its love triangle. Starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, Teri Meri Doriyaann has ranked in the third spot and has got 1.9 ratings.

Watch Teri Meri Doriyaann's promo here-

Pandya Store:

Pandya Store is another show that often ranks in the top 5 on TRP charts owing to its engaging storyline. After the show took a generation leap, the ratings of the show kept fluctuating. Starring Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel, Pandya Store has ranked in the fourth rank and got 1.8 ratings.

Watch Pandya Store's promo here-

Imlie:

Imlie recently witnessed a generation leap and Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy were roped in to play the lead roles. The rating of the show fluctuated but Imlie often made it among the top 10. In the 42nd TRP report, the show received 1.8 ratings.

Watch Imlie's promo here-

