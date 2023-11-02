TRP Report Week 43: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin grabs No 1 spot; Teri Meri Doriyaann dethrones Anupamaa

BARC TRP (Television Rating Point) for Week 43 is out and there has been a massive change in your favorite shows' ratings. Every week, this report is released to offer the audience an insight into their favorite shows' performances. In the 43rd TRP report, Anupamaa, which has been ruling the TRP charts for a long time, has seen a drop in the ratings. Similarly, there are several other shows whose ratings have fluctuated. There have been several shows that made it to the top 5.

Here are the top 5 shows of the week:



Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been ruling the TRP charts and the hearts of the viewers. Since a few weeks, the show has managed to hold on to its top position and has been unbeatable. Currently, the budding romance between Savi and Ishaan has impressed the viewers due to which the ratings of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have improved significantly. In the 43rd TRP report, the show ranked 1st and received 2.4 ratings. Also, the ratings have improved compared to the last TRP report.

Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Beating one of the top-rated shows, Anupamaa, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Himanshi Parashar's Teri Meri Doriyaann successfully ranked in the second spot. In the last TRP report, the show stood strong in its third spot. However, Sahiba and Angad's growing closeness in the show has worked in the favor of the makers. In the 43rd TRP report, Teri Meri Doriyaann ranked in the second spot and received 2.0 ratings.

Anupamaa:

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, has been one of the top-rated shows for a long time. The show had held its first rank for several weeks. However, recently, Anupamaa's ratings have seen a dip. From the first rank, the show has dropped to the third rank and received 1.9 ratings.

Pandya Store:

Pandya Store has been successfully carving its space in the top 5 in the TRP chart for a few weeks. After the show took a generation leap, the ratings of the show kept fluctuating. Starring Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel, Pandya Store has ranked in the fourth spot and got 1.8 ratings.

Imlie:

Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy's show Imlie has been an entertaining show and its engaging plot has hooked the audiences. Recently, the show witnessed a generation leap. However, the ratings have been consistent for a long time. In the 43rd TRP report, Imlie has ranked in the fifth spot and got 1.8 ratings.

