TRP Report Week 44: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stands strong on No 1; Anupamaa's ratings improve

The BARC TRP for week 44 is out and it will surely raise your eyebrows as there are significant changes in the ratings of your favorite shows. This TRP report offers insights into your favorite show's performance. BARC TRP report also allows the makers of the shows to analyze their performance on a weekly basis. It helps them to offer the audience relatable content accordingly to maintain engagement.

Here are the top 5 shows of the week:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ruling the TRP chart once again, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has indeed carved a space in the hearts of the viewers owing to their engaging storyline. Starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora, the show has been entertaining the viewers for a long time now and the audience love has been generating numbers for the makers. This week too, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ranked in the number 1 spot and received 2.4 ratings. Ishaan and Savi's budding romance has worked in the favor of the makers.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here-

Anupamaa:

Anupamaa's ratings have significantly improved compared to the last TRP report. In the last report, Anupamaa was in the third rank, however, this week the show's ratings have improved. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has got the 2nd rank on this week's TRP chart and received 2.2 ratings. Recently, Kunwar Amarjeet has joined the star cast of Anupamaa. Also, the track of Malti Devi and Anupama being at loggerheads is being loved by the viewers.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Sharing spot with Anupamaa, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Himanshi Parashar's Teri Meri Doriyaann successfully ranked in the second spot. In the last TRP report, the show stood strong in the second spot and has held its rank this week as well. In the 44th week's TRP report, Teri Meri Doriyaann received 2.2 ratings. The current track of Angad and Sahiba's romance is impressing the viewers. Also, the makers have hooked the attention of the audience as they are all set to introduce a big twist.

Watch Teri Meri Doriyaann's promo here-

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently took a generation leap and a new star cast has been roped in. Last week, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's last scenes went on air which grabbed the attention of the viewers. Thus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai successfully ranked number 3 and received 2.0 ratings. The new cast of the show includes Samridhii Shukla (Abhira), Shehzada Dhami (Armaan Poddar), Pratiksha Honmukhe (Ruhi Goenka) and Shivam Khajuria (Rohit Poddar).

Advertisement

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here-

Imlie:

Sharing a spot with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is another popular show Imlie. Starring Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy, the current storyline of the show revolves around Imlie and Agastya's fake marriage and their friendship. In the 44th week's TRP chart, Imlie ranked in the third position and got 2.0 ratings.

Watch Imlie's promo here-

Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav:

Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav has been picking up on the ratings with every passing week. It looks like the audiences are enjoying the mythological and untold story of Shiv and Sati. In week 44, the show witnessed a jump and ranked in fourth place. It has got 2.4 ratings.

Watch Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav's promo here-

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si:

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's interesting storyline has been receiving immense love from viewers. Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe, the current storyline revolves around Kunal and Vandana, who are opposite personalities and who have had hurtful experiences in love. In the 44th week's TRP report, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si shares the fourth spot with Shiv Shakti: Taap Tyaag Tandav and received 2.4 ratings.

Watch Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's promo here-

Parineetii:

Parineetii, starring Anchal Sahu, Ankur Verma, and Tanvi Dogra is also one of the shows that ranked in the top 5 shows of this week. In the 44th week's TRP report, Parineetii has ranked in the 5th spot and received 1.8 ratings.

Watch Parineetii's promo here-

About Bigg Boss 17:

Apart from these top 5 shows, Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 has also been doing well in terms of rating. The show has been the talk of the two ever since it premiered and has hooked a massive number of viewers. In the 44th week, Bigg Boss 17 received 1.7 ratings on weekdays and on Weekend Ka Vaar, the ratings were 2.0.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get regular updates about your favorite show's performance!

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 43: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin grabs No 1 spot; Teri Meri Doriyaann dethrones Anupamaa