TRP Report Week 49: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah defeats Anupamaa; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops again

And the TRP report for the 49th week is out!

Thursdays are often very crucial for any TV producer and channel. The makers eagerly wait for the TRP report to gauge the likability of the twists introduced by them in their TV shows. Often, the storyline is changed and twists are penned down if the makers see a sudden shift in viewers' interest.

It is the 49th week of the year and Pinkvilla brings to you a list of TV shows that ranked pretty well on the TRP charts.

No.1 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sustains the top spot with a respectable 2.4 rating. The show has been topping the charts for quite some time now. The current track of the show revolves around Reeva returning in Ishaan's life. Meanwhile, Savi manages to bring Ninad's smile back and he learns about the efforts of the family towards his health.

No. 2 Imlie

Imlie continues to rank second for a consecutive week. The show got 2.1 ratings on the TRP chart. The current track of the show revolves around Agastya helping Imlie set up her house while Amma is quite angry with him. At the opening of the sweet shop, a few officials inform the family that they can't open the factory and shop. Agastya reaches at the shop in the nick of time to deal with the situation.

No. 3 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahshmah

After the #BoycottTMKOC uproar, the show managed to secure a decent rating of 2.1 points. Recently, Roshan Singh Sodhi made a comeback to the show, adding to the excitement. Following actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's controversial departure, actress Monaz Mevawalla joined the cast, creating quite a buzz. This twist generated a lot of curiosity among viewers, leading to an increase in the show's viewership

No.4 Anupamaa

Anupamaa's rating improved from 1.9 to 2.0 points this week, however, the show lost the number third spot to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah. The current track of the show revolves around Anupamaa's rift with the Shah family after Vanraj asked her to stay away from his family.

As per the precap, Anupamaa and Kinjal are met with an accident. While Kinjal drives the car, Anupamaa is seated beside the driver's seat with Pari. Chhoti Anu is also in the car. The twist will lead to the show leaping. As per media reports, Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni of Barrister Babu fame has been shortlisted to play the teenage Anu Post Leap in the show.

No. 5 Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav is consistently at number fifth spot in the TRP chart with 1.9 ratings. The current track of the show revolves around Shiv and Parvati's son Kartikey growing up to be quite a smart teenager. Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati feel proud of Kartekey and his demeanor.

No. 6 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's TRPs improved considerably as compared to last week's rating. In the previous week, the show secured 1.7 points and this week, the ratings improved to 1.9 points. The current track of the show revolves around Dadisa being extremely angry as she doesn't like Armaan's wife Abhira.

Abhira continues to prove her goodness to Dadisa and often gives it back to her, further angering her.

No. 7 Pandya Store

From 1.7 points, Pandya Store's TRP increased to 1.9. The current track of the show revolves around a misunderstanding between the lead couple. The show stars actors like Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel in lead roles.

No.8 Parineeti

Parineeti stands in number eighth spot with 1.9 points. The show has taken an unexpected turn with Sanju planning to ditch Neeti and marry Pari. This has affected Neeti a lot and she aims at ruining Sanju and Parineet's wedding. It will be interesting to see if she will be successful in doing the same or not.

No.9 Teri Meri Doriyaan

The Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar starrer Teri Meri Doriyaan is at the ninth spot with 1.8 ratings. The show rated the same last week as well. The current track revolves around Sahiba and Angad finally learning that Garry is alive. They are now trying to join the dots and understand his conspiracy against the Brar family.

No.10 Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sustains the tenth spot in the TRP report, however, its ratings have improved from 1.7 last week to 1.8 points this week. The current track of the show revolves around Kunal and Vandana reuniting after a small leap. Vandu and Kunal plan to take the relationship forward as friends.

Which of the above shows do you like the most? Comment below.

