TRP Report Week 5: Anupamaa retains no. 1 spot; THIS show hits the lowest ever since launch

The weekly TRP report is out, revealing the most-watched television shows of the week. While some shows have maintained their stronghold, others have slipped down the rankings. Reality shows continue to struggle despite star-studded lineups. Let's take a look at the top five shows this week.

TRP of this week

Shows Ratings Anupamaa 2.2 Udne Ki Aasha 2.1 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.0 Jhanak 1.9 Mangal Lakshmi 1.9

1. Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has reclaimed the top spot with 2.2 million impressions. The ongoing drama in the Kothari family seems to have revived the show's TRP, bringing it back to No. 1.

2. Udne Ki Aasha

After leading the TRP charts for a few weeks, Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, has slipped to second place. It remains a strong performer, just behind Anupamaa, with 2.1 million impressions.

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The drama in Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to engage viewers, securing the third spot with 2.0 million impressions. The wedding chaos in the Poddar and Goenka families is keeping fans hooked. Fans are hoping Armaan and Abhira will reunite soon.

4. Jhanak

Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's Jhanak have made a strong comeback, climbing into the top five again. With 1.9 million impressions, the show has gained momentum this week.

5. Mangal Lakshmi

Deepika Singh's Mangal Lakshmi has entered the top five, tying with Jhanak at 1.9 million impressions. The show's rising popularity is making it a tough competitor.

Despite high expectations, reality shows continue to underperform. Celebrity MasterChef, featuring stars like Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, and Dipika Kakar, received only 0.6 million impressions, struggling to connect with viewers. Laughter Chefs – Fun Unlimited season 2 fared slightly better at 1.6 million.

The biggest shocker this week is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which has recorded its lowest TRP since launch, dropping to 1.5 million impressions.