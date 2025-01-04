TRP Report Week 52: Udne Ki Aasha has a good run; grabs 1st spot for consecutive 3 times; Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai see a drop

TRP report of week 52 is released by BARC and it consists of the top 10 shows which have performed well in the last week of 2024. This report offers an insight to the audience and makers on which show's storyline have managed to impress the viewers. In this report, Anupamaa fans will be disappointed as the show again fails to rank in the top 3. See where Anupamaa and other shows have ranked.

TRP report of this week 52:

Show name Ratings Udne Ki Aasha 2.6 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.3 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 2.3 Anupamaa 2.3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.1 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 1.9 Jhanak 1.8 Mangal Lakshmi 1.8 Parineetii 1.6 Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav 1.5

1- Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha has been riding high as he show has again bagged the first spot on the TRP chart. This show's family drama and portrayal of the ideal challenges of a middle-class family resonated well with the viewers. Starring Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in lead roles, Udne Ki Aasha ranked 1st this week.

2- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a show that has consistently ranked in the top 3. This week Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer secured 2nd spot. At present, the storyline revolves around Armaan and Abhira's troubled marital life and Abhir's accident.

3- Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Advocate Anjali Awasthi, a courtroom drama with unexpected twists and turns have kept audiences engaged. The show is successfully winning hearts of the audience and has grabbed the third spot on the TRP chart.

4- Anupamaa

Unfortunately, Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa, which ruled the TRP charts ever since it premiered has seen a major dip in its rank in the recent weeks. Despite the generation leap and new faces, Anupamaa has ranked number 4.

5- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained its fifth position for a few weeks now. The show stars Bhavika Sharma and Hites Bharadwaj in lead roles. Recently, Sheezan Khan entered the show. Currently, the show revolves around Savi and Rajat's complicated marital life.



6- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Despite being one of the longest-running sitcoms on Television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah successfully ranks in the top 10 shows every week. The marriage angle of Tapu and Sonu grabbed the attention of the viewers and thus the ratings of the shows have improved. This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ranked on 6th spot.

7- Jhanak

The unexpected twists in Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's show have kept ardent viewers hooked to the show. Jhanak earlier ranked in the top 5 but this week the show ranked in the 7th spot.

8- Mangal Lakshmi

This week Mangal Lakshmi ranked in the 8th spot on the TRP chart. The Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw's drama never fails to entertain the viewers and receives immense love for its interesting storyline.

9- Parineetii

Parineetii stars Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra, and Ankur Verma in pivotal roles. This week, the show ranked in 9th position.

10- Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, the mythological show featuring Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput, has secured the last position in this week's TRP report.

