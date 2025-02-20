TRP Report Week 7: Anupamaa loses its first spot again; THIS show makes surprise entry in top 5

TRP report is nothing but a result of how well the shows have performed in the past week. It provides insight into whether audiences' favorite shows have made it to the top five rankings. In the latest TRP report for the week, the audience's favorite show, Anupamaa, has experienced a decline in its ratings. Udne Ki Aasha claimed the top position on the TRP chart, pushing Anupamaa down to second place.

TRP report of this week

Show name Ratings Udne Ki Aasha 2.1 Anupamaa 2.0 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.0 Jhanak 1.8 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 1.7

1- Udne Ki Aasha

Once again, Udne Ki Aasha has managed to impress the audience with its engaging storyline. Starring Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in lead roles, the show has captivated viewers, making it a must-watch for ardent fans. Neha plays the role of Sayali, while Kanwar portrays Sachin. The chemistry between Sachin and Sayali has made them the most beloved characters. In this week's TRP report, Udne Ki Aasha received a rating of 2.1, securing the top spot.

2- Anupamaa

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria, continues to win the hearts of the audience. Rupali portrays Anupamaa, Adrija plays Rahi, and Shivam takes on the role of Prem. Currently, the storyline focuses on Rahi and Prem's marriage and the challenges posed by the Kothari family. Despite the intriguing wedding plot, the show ranked second this week with a rating of 2.0.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

Advertisement

3- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

It has been more than 16 years since Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on air. The current storyline revolves around Armaan and Abhira's troubled marital life. Although they have feelings for each other, they often clash due to family dynamics. The show is presently depicting Abhir and Charu's marriage. Thanks to its engaging narrative, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has secured the third position, also with a rating of 2.0.

4- Jhanak

Krushal Ahuja and Hiba Nawab's show Jhanak has managed to rank in the 4th spot this week. Compared to last week, Jhanak's ratings have dipped slightly; it received a rating of 1.9 last week but has now fallen to 1.8. Although the show was headed for a leap, the makers decided to postpone it, as the current storyline continues to receive appreciation.

5- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made a surprise entry in the top 5 of the TRP chart. The longest-running sitcom was the audience's favorite show for a long time and often managed to secure a spot in the top 10. However, it looks like the current storyline of the show is receiving immense love from the audience due to which the show is in the top 5. The show has got 1.7 ratings.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!