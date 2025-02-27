TRP Report Week 7: Anupamaa loses number 1 spot to Udne Ki Aasha; THIS new show enters top 5

The TRP report for this week is out, offering audiences a glimpse of the top shows from the previous week. This report serves as a key indicator, allowing viewers to see whether their favorite shows have ranked in the top five or not. This week, the Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa has failed to secure the top spot. Meanwhile, an intriguing new show, Jaadu Teri Nazar, has made an impressive entry into the top five rankings.

TRP report of this week

Show name Ratings Udne Ki Aasha 2.2 Anupamaa 2.2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.1 Jaadu Teri Nazar 2.0 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 1.9

Udne Ki Aasha

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora starrer Udne Ki Aasha has been ruling the screens! The show has been dominating the TRP charts alternately for the past few weeks. This week, it secured the first position on the TRP chart with a rating of 2.2. Beating Anupamaa, this daily soap continues to be tough competition for the Rupali Ganguly starrer.

Anupamaa

After Udne Ki Aasha, Anupamaa has ranked second on the TRP chart. The Rupali Ganguly-led show secured the second spot with the same rating as Udne Ki Aasha. Currently, the show revolves around Rahi and Prem's wedding, and the addition of the Kothari family to the storyline has brought immense drama to Anupamaa.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been ranking in the top 5 for many years now. As the longest-running daily soap, it has a strong fanbase that never fails to catch an episode. This week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secured the third spot on the TRP chart.

Jaadu Teri Nazar

This is a surprise entry! The new show Jaadu Teri Nazar, which premiered on February 18, has instantly become a fan favorite. Starring Zayd Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey, the show has entered the top 5, securing the fourth spot with a rating of 2.0.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Advocate Anjali Awasthi, starring Ankit Raizada and Shritama Mitra, is successfully entertaining viewers. The courtroom drama bagged the fifth spot with a rating of 1.9.

Meanwhile, other popular shows such as Jhanak, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are currently out of the top 5.

