'Tu 2 mahine me kaise move on hogayi': Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar questions Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17 unleashed the complicated relationship shared by Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel. While ex-lovers Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar were having a great time inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Isha was slammed by host Salman Khan for forgiving Abhishek in a matter of a day. Later, Bigg Boss planned Isha's current boyfriend Samarth's entry into the show. Samarth announced his relationship with Isha while she declined it initially, only to accept it later. In the upcoming episodes, Isha and Abhishek will be seen having a conversation about the complexities of their relationship.

Abhishek Kumar confronted Isha Mlaviya for moving on too quickly

As per the promo of Bigg Boss 17 released by the channel, Abhishek is seen questioning Isha about moving on within two months of their break-up. He questions her as to how can she forget their relationship that lasted for a year. Isha replies saying, "Mai Kabhi nai chahti thi ki mai tujhse alag ho jau. Mujhe usse woh pyaar mila yaar. Usne meri izzat kari toh mai hogai." (I never wanted to separate. I got love and respect from him and thus I moved on).

Watch the promo of Bigg Boss 17 here

Abhishek and Isha's love affair

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya met each other on the sets of Udaariyaan. They fell in love and had a year-long relationship. Isha broke up with Abhishek because of his possessiveness and aggressive behavior. The ex-couple weren't in touch for a year and have now stayed under one roof in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Isha Malviya's relationship with Samarth Jurel

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel knew each other from before and also worked together in Udaariyaan. As per Isha, after her break-up with Abhishek, she found solace in Samarth. She also revealed to Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Raees Khan that they're in a serious relationship. Samarth is seen supporting Isha so far in the show.

In the last episode, Samarth confronted Abhishek for making Isha awkward by asking Munawar to recite poems on heartbreak. Isha has apologized to Samarth and the couple has been seen in each other's company ever since.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Oct 29, 2023: Abhishek claims Isha 'uses' boys; reveals she dated another Udaariyaan actor before him