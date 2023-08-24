Tu Aashiqui actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani vibes to song Kyun Karu Fikar; Watch

Renowned actress Jannat Zubair stands out as one of the most gifted celebrities within the entertainment industry, amassing an extensive fan base despite her young age. Commencing her journey as a child actress, she ventured into numerous acclaimed television dramas and reality shows. On August 23, Jannat treated her followers by posting a video on her Instagram account, showcasing her vibrant dance moves to the song Kyun Karu Fikar.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani grooves to the song Kyun Karu Fikar, Watch:

Jannat Zubair recently graced her Instagram account with a delightful video, inviting her followers into her world of uninhibited joy. The video showcases her dancing to the captivating beats of Disha Patani's latest hit song, Kyun Karun Fikar.

In the video, Jannat was wearing a stunning rainbow-colored dress adorned with a stylish bracelet. She then gracefully transitioned into an elegant white dress, complemented by black bangles and an exquisite neckpiece. The video showcased Jannat's playful moments by the beach, where she played with water while wearing the white dress. Her ensemble was beautifully complemented by her flowing, open hair, adding to the charm and appeal of her overall look.

Jannat Zubair's personal life:

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a prominent TV actress, model, and TikTok star. Born on August 29, 2001, in Mumbai, she pursued her education at Oxford Public School, Mumbai. Jannat's father, Zubair Ahmad Rahmani, is also a well-known Indian TV actor, while her mother, Nazneen Rahmani, is a homemaker. Her brother, Ayan Zubair Rahmani, is a content creator in the realm of social media.

Jannat has been rumored to be in a private relationship with Instagram influencer Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr. Faisu.

Jannat Zubair's professional life:

Jannat started her television debut with the famous medical drama Dil Mil Gaye. She played a small role in the show. The actress rose to fame with her role in the popular show Phulwa in 2011. Subsequently, success continued to grace her journey as she adorned various television series, including Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Tu Aashiqui, and more.

Jannat's talents also extended to the silver screen, where she showcased her acting prowess in movies such as Hichki and Luv Ka The End. She last appeared in Rohit Shetty's electrifying reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and also made an appearance in Bigg Boss 16.

In addition to her acting pursuits, Jannat has ventured into the realm of singing, unveiling her debut music album titled Babu Shona Mona, which garnered immense popularity and success.

