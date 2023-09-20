Tu Duniya Meri: Tony Kakkar teases romantic moments with Manisha Rani in official visualiser

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant, Manisha Rani, has been capturing the spotlight in the entertainment world, not only for her exciting new projects but also for her rumored romance with Bollywood singer-composer Tony Kakkar. Their chemistry has set tongues wagging, and they continue to tease their fans with mixed signals. After Jamna Paar, the latest buzz revolves around a video shared by Tony Kakkar himself.

Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar's latest video

In a recent Instagram reel posted just a few hours ago, Tony Kakkar gave fans a sneak peek into their romantic world. The reel featured clips from the official visualizer of his latest song, Tu Duniya Meri. In the video, viewers witnessed Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani sharing adorable moments together, showcasing their on-screen chemistry. The reel offered a glimpse of their candid interactions and heartfelt moments. While the video isn't the official music video for Tu Duniya Meri, it provided a charming visualizer for the romantic track. The song, penned by Tony Kakkar, offers a soothing and melodious experience, capturing the essence of love and affection.

Watch the video of Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani here:

For the unversed, this isn't the first time Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani have collaborated. They previously joined forces for the music video of Jamna Paar, released on September 6th. The song has received widespread acclaim from fans and music enthusiasts, further fueling curiosity about their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

Reaction of netizens

As speculation continues to swirl about the nature of their relationship, Tony Kakkar's Instagram reel and their recent collaborations have undoubtedly added to the intrigue surrounding this budding partnership. Many fans commented on the post about their chemistry. One wrote, "Raja and rain, Permanent booked." Another commented, "Sach me sath me bahut ache lagte ho." One user also commented, "Inka kuch toh chal raha h paakaaa." Some also compared AbhiSha's bonding with ToniSha's and wrote, "Tonisha has better chemistry!"

Rohanpreet Singh also commented and wrote, "Beautiful Song and Beautiful Chemistry!!" Neha Kakkar also dropped a few heart emojis in the comments thread.

Check out some of the comments on Tony Kakkar's post here:

