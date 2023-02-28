Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on Indian Idol 13: Ranbir-Shraddha Kapoor light up the show with their presence

Indian Idol 13 is one of the most popular singing reality show in the country and has a massive number of viewers. The show has seen 12 successful seasons, and the 13th season is equally popular. Indian Idol has offered a platform for numerous aspiring singers to showcase their talent on this huge platform. Many singers even bagged big opportunities after featuring in this reality show. So owing to the popularity of the platform several celebrities belonging to different fields often grace the show to promote their projects.

Popular actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen gracing the hit reality show Indian Idol 13. The stars will be seen promoting their upcoming Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which is directed by Luv Ranjan. On Indian Idol 13, Ranbir and Shraddha will have fun along with the contestants and judges of the show and will also celebrate Holi with them. Shraddha Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore a beautiful blue saree, on the other hand, Ranbir looked handsome as always in a smart casual outfit.

Take a look at their PICS here-

About Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar:

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in lead, the Luv Ranjan directional Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar revolves around a break-up artist (essayed by Ranbir) who pretends to fall in love with a young woman (essayed by Shraddha) and also has hidden motives. Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar also marks Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration with Luv Ranjan.

Along with Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar consists of a talented star cast such as Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra and others in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed songs for this film. For the unversed, Luv Ranjan has delivered some of the most hit blockbusters such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

About Indian Idol:

Judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani, the show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.