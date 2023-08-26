‘Tu kaunsa Tees Maar Khan hai?’ Roadies 19's gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati get into ugly spat

Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand is currently entertaining audiences with its tasks, arguments between the gang leaders, and the gang rivalry. While the tasks and stupid fights between contestants are common every season, this season is turning out to be a tug-of-war among the Gang Leaders. Sometimes it’s between Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty, while other times it’s between Gautam Gulati and Prince. Now, in the latest episode, viewers experienced an intense fight between Gautam and Prince. Read on to find out what led to the fight and how viewers reacted to it.

‘Tu kaunsa Tees Maar Khan hai?’

The fight started when Gautam was schooling his gang members, and Prince interrupted in between. Gautam says to them, “I don’t want any of my gang members to talk as I have to talk to them.” To this, Prince says, “Yes, because Gautam won’t let anyone talk.” This annoys Gautam and he says, “Can’t you let me talk for once? Prince, I’m talking to my gang, not you.” Prince responds, “I’ll speak for myself, and you’re no one to stop me. Tu kaunsa Tees Maar Khan hai mujhe rokne wala?”

Watch the promo of MTV Roadies 19 here:

Gautam Gulati on his tiff with Prince Narula

In a chat with IndiaToday, Gautam Gulati opened up about his tiff with Prince Narula. He said, "I have been working for a very long time. I am way senior to this guy. But then, whatever happens, you can't ask someone to respect you. If the other person doesn't want to respect you, that's okay and it is their call. But then the audience decides on the person whom they wish to respect." Further, he also admitted that he has never been against Prince. "I have told him that you are like a younger brother. Let's just take off the show and let's give it a good head. But it did not happen that way. I was being poked throughout the show. However, I was like okay it's alright, he is a kid. He will be fine later. But it didn't happen later on. In one of the episodes, we became friends and we were fine. Even right now, I don't want any misconception that I am against him. I have never been against him," concluded the gang leader.

