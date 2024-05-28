After turning down the offer to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi's previous seasons, Asim Riaz has finally given a nod to participate in the fourteenth season of the show. Riaz is currently shooting for the show in Romania. Pinkvilla brings to you an interesting trivia about Asim in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While this is the first time that the model-turned-actor is participating in the stunt-based reality show, he has felt the adrenaline rush while performing a stunt, years ago during Bigg Boss 13.

Asim Riaz performed an animal stunt in Bigg Boss 13

For the unversed, Rohit Shetty along with a few contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 went to promote the show on Bigg Boss 13 and also made the top 4 finalists perform a stunt. The top 4 contestants of the season were Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, late Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

When asked, Asim along with others performed a stunt with rats. He was quite calm and composed during the stunt which makes us assume that he can be one of the strongest contestants in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Take a look at an old clip from Bigg Boss 13 wherein Asim Riaz performed a stunt:

Asim Riaz's history with Khatron Ke Khiladi

Asim Riaz was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi a few years ago, however, he couldn't accept the offer due to budget issues and turned down the offer. However, later, the makers increased his budget as the shoot dates approached, but Asim didn't take the offer as it was too last minute.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be shot at Romania. This is the first time that the show will be exploring the international city. Rohit Shetty will be the host of the season while celebrities like Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Karan Veer Mehra among others will be seen competing in the show.

