'Tuje pata nahi hai kya angrez': Nikki Tamboli's racist comment on Rajiv Adatia leaves him furious on Celebrity MasterChef; PROMO

Celebrity MasterChef has hooked the attention of the audience. From intense competition to unmissable moments, the show is packed with entertainment. Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Celebrity MasterChef on their official Instagram profile. In this promo, best friends Nikki Tamboli and Rajiv Adatia are seen getting into a tiff amidst the competition. As the two are paired in the same team, Nikki can be seen losing her calm on Rajiv as he finds it difficult to cook the dish.

While Rajiv Adatia is cooking, Chef Ranveer Brar asks him which team member he is unhappy with, and Rajiv says he is not happy with Nikki Tamboli. This leaves Nikki infuriated. While instructing Rajiv to cook the dish, Nikki yells, "Roast karna uspe, bawla (Roast it, idiot)." Rajiv imitates Nikki, saying how she yells.

Nikki tells Abhijeet Sawant how Rajiv has spoilt their dish. Rajiv reveals that he showed the dish to Nikki. Upon hearing this, Nikki angrily comments on Rajiv, saying, "Kaam mai zero sirf baate karne ke liye aate hai yaha pe (He is zero in work and comes to only talk)."

Watch Celebrity MasterChef promo here-

Rajiv then goes to pick ingredients for his dish, and expressing his confusion, Rajiv says, "Muje kuch samaj hi nahi aara kya dalu (I don't understand what to add). Nikki Tamboli angrily replies, "Tuje pata nahi hai kya, angrez? (You don't know or what, foreigner)."

Rajiv Adatia loses his calm and says he doesn't know because he wasn't informed how to do it. The caption of this promo read, "Pehle dosti, ab takraar! @nikki_tamboli aur @rajivadatia ke beech kaise hui anban?"

Celebrity MasterChef has an interesting ensemble of celebrities exploring their culinary skills for the first time and impressing the judges with their talent. The competition is tough as the level of challenge soars every week. Judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan, Celebrity MasterChef airs from Monday to Friday at 8 PM.