Tumne mujhe loot liya, barbaad kar diya': Rakhi Sawant chants Adil Khan Durrani's name, cries inconsolably

Content Warning: This article contains references to sexual and mental abuse

Rakhi Sawant is currently spending spiritual time in the beautiful locations of Mecca. She paid a visit to the holy dargah to seek blessings from Allah in her case against her former husband Adil Durrani. Sawant has accused her husband of infidelity, and sexual and mental abuse. In the latest video shared by Rakhi on social media from Mecca, she is crying for mercy and accusing Durrani of completely destroying her life.

Rakhi Sawant cries for mercy in Mecca

Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself from Mecca where she is seen crying for mercy and accusing ex-husband Adil Durrani of ruining her life. In the video, Rakhi can be heard saying, “Tumne mujhe loot liya, barbaad kar diya (You robbed me and destroyed me). You turned me into a muslim and married me, where have you left me? You had promised me we will seek prayers together and spend the life together. Please speak up the truth for the sake of God.”

Watch the video here

She added, “Do not ruin my life. Where will I go? What should I do? I cannot understand anything and I am innocent. You will get an answer from God, My fate has brought me. I have been framed with so many accusations, you will get an answer from God, you destroyed me. You made all baseless accusations against me, you made me a Muslim. The God has accepted me and you spoke all lies against me.”

For the uninformed, the Bigg Boss 15 fame had accused Adil Durrani of domestic violence, robbery and murder. She had claimed that Durrani had been cheating on her with his Iranian girlfriend and even whipped out a large amount of money from her bank account. Sawant had even called him a criminal who was involved in many illegal activities including drug trafficking and even raped his girlfriend for over six years promising her to get her an entry through Sawant’s popularity on the show.

Alongside her, the actress has also accused, Sherlyn Chopra of hacking her Instagram account with over 10 million followers.

There is no progress on the case yet

Until now, there has been no update on the case with the controversy getting ugly with time. While Adil has denied all allegations, Sawant remains firm on her stand.

Meanwhile, it was only recently that Adil Khan held a press conference in Mumbai and levied allegations against Rakhi. Post that, the actress too came forward and shared her stance on the matter. For the unversed, Adil made a public appearance after he was released from Mysuru jail. He was arrested after Rakhi’s complaints against him.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

