Tunisha Sharma case: Sheezan Khan’s deleted chat with his ‘secret girlfriend’ retrieved; 5 things to know
Tunisha Sharma's suicide case has now taken a different route, with the police investigation team retrieving the deleted chats between Sheezan Khan and his 'secret' girlfriend.
The death case of television actress Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide a few weeks back, has now reached a major turning point. As per the reports published by ANI, the Waliv police in Maharashtra recently questioned the 'secret' girlfriend of actor Sheezan Khan, who is Tunisha's ex-boyfriend, and her co-star from her final show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. According to the latest updates, Sheezan's 'secret' girlfriend was questioned by the police investigation team, who has also seized her mobile phone.
Here are the 5 things to know about Sheezan Khan's secret girlfriend and major developments in Tunisha Sharma's death case. Have a look...
1. Sheezan Khan's 'secret girlfriend' deleted her chats
The recent reports published by ANI suggest that Sheezan Khan's 'secret' girlfriend deleted all her chats, especially her conversations with the Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actor. According to the police team, they recently grilled the girl for a couple of hours and recorded her statements officially. The police team has also seized her mobile phone and has retrieved her chats with the actor.
2. Sheezan cleared his own chats
The reports suggest that Sheezan Khan has deleted many of his conversations from his phone, especially with this 'secret' girlfriend who was interrogated by the police team. However, the Waliv police team has retrieved major portions of the Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actor's deleted chats, after which it was revealed that he is indeed in contact with the above-mentioned girl, and has been actively talking to many other young women. Meanwhile, the Vasai court has sent Sheezan Khan to 14-days-long judicial custody, after his police custody came to an end.
3. Tunisha Sharma was avoided by Sheezan Khan
According to the police investigation team, Sheezan Khan began to avoid Tunisha Sharma after their break-up, even though she used to message him continuously. The actor was reportedly involved with his 'secret girlfriend' by that time, by Tunisha was actively trying to contact him. "Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," said the Waliv police, in an exclusive chat with ANI.
4. Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita's allegations against Sheezan Khan
Earlier, Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma had made severe allegations against Sheezan Khan and filed a police complaint against the actor. In her complaint, Vanita stated that her daughter Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship for a few months, and they had broken up 15 days before the young actress passed away following a suicide attempt. She has told the police that her 20-year-old daughter was under extreme stress and depression due to him and that might be the reason she has taken such an extreme step. According to Vanita, Sheezan used to manhandle Tunisha, and even forced her to adapt to Islamic practices.
5. Sheezan's sister Falaq blames Vanita Sharma
However, Sheezan Khan's elder sister and famous actress Falaq Naaz rubbished Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita's allegations and stated that the young actress was neglected throughout her childhood, which was the reason behind her mental and emotional traumas. The actress also added that Tunisha's mother was forcing her to work in the entertainment industry from a very young age, and was controlling both her life and finances. Falaq also denied the reports regarding Sheezan's 'secret' girlfriend. "Sheezan didn't have any other girlfriend. That girl was called to record her statement. There's no secret girlfriend," said the actress.
