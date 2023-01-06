Tunisha Sharma case: Sheezan Khan’s deleted chat with his ‘secret girlfriend’ retrieved; 5 things to know

The death case of television actress Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide a few weeks back, has now reached a major turning point. As per the reports published by ANI, the Waliv police in Maharashtra recently questioned the 'secret' girlfriend of actor Sheezan Khan, who is Tunisha's ex-boyfriend, and her co-star from her final show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. According to the latest updates, Sheezan's 'secret' girlfriend was questioned by the police investigation team, who has also seized her mobile phone. Here are the 5 things to know about Sheezan Khan's secret girlfriend and major developments in Tunisha Sharma's death case. Have a look...

1. Sheezan Khan's 'secret girlfriend' deleted her chats The recent reports published by ANI suggest that Sheezan Khan's 'secret' girlfriend deleted all her chats, especially her conversations with the Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actor. According to the police team, they recently grilled the girl for a couple of hours and recorded her statements officially. The police team has also seized her mobile phone and has retrieved her chats with the actor. 2. Sheezan cleared his own chats The reports suggest that Sheezan Khan has deleted many of his conversations from his phone, especially with this 'secret' girlfriend who was interrogated by the police team. However, the Waliv police team has retrieved major portions of the Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actor's deleted chats, after which it was revealed that he is indeed in contact with the above-mentioned girl, and has been actively talking to many other young women. Meanwhile, the Vasai court has sent Sheezan Khan to 14-days-long judicial custody, after his police custody came to an end. 3. Tunisha Sharma was avoided by Sheezan Khan According to the police investigation team, Sheezan Khan began to avoid Tunisha Sharma after their break-up, even though she used to message him continuously. The actor was reportedly involved with his 'secret girlfriend' by that time, by Tunisha was actively trying to contact him. "Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," said the Waliv police, in an exclusive chat with ANI.