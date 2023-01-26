Tunisha Sharma Case: Sheezan Khan's lawyer moves to Bombay High Court; 'We are prepared...' says her family

The investigation into Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case still continues. The actress was reportedly found dead on December 24 on the set of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. Her former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested the next day after Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint for ‘abetment to suicide.’ The actor has since then been in judicial custody and his sisters Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz, and mother trying their best to prove him innocent. As per the recent development, it has been reported that Sheezan’s lawyer has now moved to Bombay High Court.

As Sheezan’s bail was rejected by the Vasai court, now his lawyer Shailendra Mishra has moved to Bombay High Court with two pleas. The first one seeks to quash the FIR that led to the actor’s arrest and the second one is a plea for his bail. For the unversed, he is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Mumbai’s Taloja jail.

As per Times of India, a source informed that ‘Sheezan’s lawyer has filed a criminal application for the quashing of the FIR. The case was heard by the High Court on January 23. The court directed Sheezan’s lawyer to serve a notice to Vanita Sharma in order to appear before the court on January 30, as the case is posted for further hearing on that day. Another application has been filed for his bail, which is also scheduled to be heard by the court soon.’

Tunisha Sharma’s family’s statement

However, on behalf of Vanita, Tunisha’s uncle Pawan Sharma said that they are prepared for the hearing. ‘Yes, we have received a notice and we will be following the court’s directives. If the court has asked for Vanitaji to appear before it, she will. We are prepared and will contest both applications’, he said.

Sheezan’s sister hospitalized

Recently, Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz was hospitalized due to severe stress and dehydration. Their mother penned an emotional note and shared it on social media. However, Shafaq Naaz has updated that Falaq is doing fine now and will be soon getting discharged after a few tests.