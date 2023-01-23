Tunisha Sharma Case: Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz hospitalised; Their mother asks 'What is our crime?'

The investigation into Tunisha Sharma’ s suicide case still continues. The actress was reportedly found dead on December 24 on the set of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. Her former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested the next day after Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint for ‘abetment to suicide.’ The actor has since then been in judicial custody and his sisters Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz, and mother trying their best to prove him innocent. Recently, Sheezan’s mother has shared that Falaq Naaz is admitted to a hospital and penned an emotional note.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sheezan’s mother, Kehekshan Faisi shared a picture of Falaq lying in a hospital bed with her eyes closed. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Sabar (Patience).” She also wrote a long note which is reshared by her daughter Shafaq Naaz on her Instagram handle. Kehekshan’s note read ‘I am unable to understand why and for what reason is our family getting punishment?? My son Sheezan for the last one month without single evidence is in the jail like an inmate serving sentence.’

Sheezan’s mother pens an emotional note

In the note, Kehekshan wrote, ‘My daughter Falaq is in the hospital, Sheezan's younger brother who is autistic is unwell....Is it a crime for a mother to love another's child like her own)?? Or is it illegal?’ She further questioned about Tunisha and Sheezan’s relationship and said ‘Was it a crime or illegal for Falaq to love Tunisha like her younger sister?? Was it also a crime or illegal for Sheezan and Tunisha to give space to their relationship or breakup.’ She concluded by saying ‘Did we not have the right to love that child because we are Muslims??? What is our crime?’

Tunisha’s mother’s allegations on Sheezan

Recently, Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita took a dig at Sheezan and claimed that he took her to a hospital “far away”, instead of the ones nearer to the set. “It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could’ve been saved,” Vanita told ANI.

Sheezan’s family’s statement

On the other hand, Sheezan’s family had said that Vanita would control her daughter’s finances and leave her pleading for money. The family had alleged that Tunisha had a broken relationship with her mother, which Vanita has denied.

About Sheezan Khan

Earlier this month, a Palghar court rejected the bail application of Sheezan Khan. He was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of actor Tunisha Sharma on December 25. Sheezan is in jail under judicial custody.

Tunisha Sharma’s death

Tunisha Sharma (4 January 2002- 24 December 2022) died by suicide in her co-star Sheezan Khan's makeup room during the shoot of their show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. After committing suicide, Tunisha Sharma was immediately rushed to Reng office hospital in Naigaon, Vasai, and was declared dead on arrival. Her post-mortem was conducted on December 25, in J J Hospital, Mumbai. Tunisha's funeral was held on December 27, at 3 PM, in a crematorium on Mira Road, Mumbai.