Tunisha Sharma Case: Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz to discharge tomorrow? sister Shafaq Naaz updates

The investigation into Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case still continues. The actress was reportedly found dead on December 24 on the set of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. Her former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested the next day after Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint for ‘abetment to suicide.’ The actor has since then been in judicial custody and his sisters Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz, and mother trying their best to prove him innocent. Earlier, Sheezan’s mother has shared that Falaq Naaz is admitted to a hospital and penned an emotional note. Now, Shafaq Naaz has shared an update about her sister and said that she might get a discharge soon.

On January 22, Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz was admitted to a hospital as the latter was finding it difficult to process the arrest of his brother. In an interview with Times of India, their sister Shafaq Naaz has said ‘Falaq has been hospitalised because of severe stress and dehydration. We have been running around for our brother, Sheezan. It’s already been over a couple of days since she has been hospitalised and is getting better. I think she’ll be discharged by tomorrow or the day after.’ She further added that ‘All of us are in a very stressful situation. We haven’t been sleeping well, as we constantly worry about Sheezan and whether he is safe. The wait for things to get sorted is agonising and traumatising my family, me and of course Sheezan.’

Sheezan’s mother pens an emotional note

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sheezan’s mother Kehekshan wrote, ‘My daughter Falaq is in the hospital, Sheezan's younger brother who is autistic is unwell....Is it a crime for a mother to love another's child like her own)?? Or is it illegal?’ She further questioned about Tunisha and Sheezan’s relationship and said ‘Was it a crime or illegal for Falaq to love Tunisha like her younger sister?? Was it also a crime or illegal for Sheezan and Tunisha to give space to their relationship or breakup.’ She concluded by saying ‘Did we not have the right to love that child because we are Muslims??? What is our crime?’

Tunisha Sharma’s death

Tunisha Sharma (4 January 2002- 24 December 2022) died by suicide in her co-star Sheezan Khan's makeup room during the shoot of their show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. After committing suicide, Tunisha Sharma was immediately rushed to Reng office hospital in Naigaon, Vasai, and was declared dead on arrival. Her post-mortem was conducted on December 25, in J J Hospital, Mumbai. Tunisha's funeral was held on December 27, at 3 PM, in a crematorium on Mira Road, Mumbai.