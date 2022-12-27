Tunisha Sharma Case: Sheezan Khan’s sisters Shafaq, Falak release statement; 5 points about their relationship

TV actress Tunisha Sharma's sudden demise has left fans, friends, and the entire entertainment fraternity in deep shock. The actress essayed the lead role in the fantasy show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul died by suicide in the makeup room of her rumoured boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan on December 24. She was immediately rushed to Reng office hospital in Naigaon, Vasai, where she was declared dead by the doctors. Post the death of the actress, Sheezan has been arrested by the police on the allegations levied by Tunisha’s mother.

Their statement read, “…Accusations have been leveled against Sheezan and police are investigating the case. Let police take the call. I am confident that an innocent guy has been framed without an application of mind. This situation has been overwhelming for for the family members and we’d like to take this time to co-operate with the police and let the truth come out. We have complete faith in the Indian Judiciary system and hope the truth shall triumph…”

Sheezan Khan , who is a telly actor and was previously dating Tunisha, has been arrested by the police, and an investigation is going on. As the actress left no note when she took her life, her ex-boyfriend has become the prime suspect in the case. Now, the actor’s sisters, Shafaq Naaz and Falak Naaz have released a joint statement on their Instagram handles for their brother claiming that they have complete faith in the judiciary system.

Tunisha’s mother’s statement

Tunisha's mother has filed a complaint against Sheezan. She stated in her complaint that her daughter Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship and they had broken up 15 days ago. She has told the police that her 20-year-old daughter was under extreme stress and depression due to him and that might be the reason she has taken such an extreme step.

Tunisha’s post-mortem report

As stated in Times Now report, Tunisha Sharma's post-mortem was conducted on December 25 by a team of 4 to 5 doctors in J J Hospital, Mumbai. There were many speculations that said that Tunisha was pregnant. However, rubbishing this false news, the doctors have now declared that the 20-year-old actress passed away due to suffocation and was not pregnant.

5 things you need to know about Tunisha-Sheezan’s relationship

Shraddha Walker's case link

Reportedly, during the police investigation, Sheezan shared that he was very disturbed by the tense atmosphere in the country, after the murder of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala, that he decided to end the relationship with the actress.

Tunisha-Sheezan’s breakup

Just 15 days prior to Tunisha’s death, the actress and Sheezan called their relationship off due to some differences. However, as per the reports, the latter in the investigation claimed that the reason behind their breakup was the religious difference and their age gap.

Sheezan cheated on Tunisha

As per the reports, Tunisha’s family has accused Sheezan of cheating on the former and having multiple affairs at the same time. In a video released by her mother, she can be heard saying, “I want to tell the media that Sheezan Khan 'deceived' my daughter by giving her false hopes about marriage. He later broke up with her. Despite being involved with another girl, he continued his relationship with my daughter. He used her for three-four months. He should be punished for his actions and not be spared. I have lost my child."

Tunisha-Sheezan’s social media

The 20-year-old had a massive fan following on social media and she kept her fans updated about her whereabouts. Sheezan, on the other hand, was also quite popular on social media. Both of them never failed to express their love for each other as they kept on sharing pictures and videos with each other.

Sheezan saved Tunisha earlier

Reportedly, Sheezan had shared in the investigation that a few days ago before killing herself, Tunisha had attempted suicide and he had saved her. He claimed that he had told her mother to take special care of her in her fragile condition.

Tunisha’s funeral

Tunisha's funeral will be held on 27 December but there has been no official announcement of the same. The actress’s family is currently waiting for her aunt, Tunisha’s mother’s elder sister, and their other relatives to reach Mumbai but they did not get tickets due to Christmas.

About Sheezan

Sheezan started his acting career in 2013 with Jodha Akbar and is known for his role as Sultan Murad Mirza. He then starred in Silsila Pyaar Ka, in which he played the role of Vinay Saxena. The actor became popular after his stint in this hit show. Later, he became a part of several TV shows like Chandra Nandini, Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Tara From Satara, Nazar 2, Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar, and more.

About Tunisha

The 20-year-old Tunisha began her career with the historical show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She was also part of shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, and Ishq Subhan Allah. Not only this, but the actress also worked in Bollywood films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. Moreover, she was also featured in several music videos alongside popular actors.