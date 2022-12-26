Tunisha Sharma Demise: Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress’ funeral to be held on 27 December

The actress’s family is currently waiting for her aunt, Tunisha’s mother’s elder sister to reach Mumbai. She was trying her best to reach by 26 th December but could not get a ticket due to Christmas.

Tunisha Sharma , seen in the show ' Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul ', shocked her fans and loved ones by ending her life. The actress was in her early 20’s and she passed away by suicide on the sets of her show, on 24 December. The actress was rushed to the hospital but she could not be saved. It is unfortunate and disheartening news for her fans. As per the recent updates, the funeral of the actress will be held on 27 December but there has been no official announcement of the same.

In a conversation with ETimes, Tunisha’s friend Kanwar Dhillon, shared that he had worked with Tunisha for a short span of time and she was like family to him. He said that she was going through her fair share of anxiety and depression for some time. He became emotional as he shared that no one can understand the pain of someone going away unless it actually happens to them. He added that it was very hard for him to see Tunisha in the hospital and her mother’s heartbreaking condition. Tunisha came to Mumbai with her mother to make her career and now her mother is all alone.

Tunisha’s other friend also revealed that she was leading a tough life without her father and her mother also had issues. The source also revealed that Tunisha was seeing a therapist and was on medication. She had anxiety issues as she was deprived of love since her childhood.

If you know need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines for the same.