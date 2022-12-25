Tunisha Sharma Demise: Sayantani Ghosh, Aly Goni and more mourn the loss of 20-year-old actress

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide. Tunisha Sharma, who essayed the lead role in the fantasy show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, passed away after committing suicide on the sets of her show. According to the officials, the 20-year-old actress hung herself to a fan in one of the makeup rooms. After this, she was immediately rushed to Reng office hospital in Naigaon, Vasai, where she was declared dead. For the unversed, Tunisha began her career with the show Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap and later starred in several shows, films, and music videos. Her sudden demise has left many of her friends and colleagues heartbroken. Some of the celebs have taken to social media handles to express their grief for losing such a gem.

Celebs mourn Tunisha Sharma's demise:

Sayantani Ghosh

Sayantani Ghosh who is also a part of Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul penned a long note mourning Tunisha Sharma's demise. Sayantani shared a picture with Tunisha and wrote, “Butterflies can't see their wings. They can't see how truly beautiful they are, but everyone else can" Whatver little time I gotto spend with you (though i wish it was more)You were like a butterfly ..fluttering here n there, spreading joy with your effervescent energy. This is so hard to believe .. still can't process what just happened ..everything seems so fragile. In a moment everything changes!Just met you at shoot the other day,u were brimming with joy n excitement ... greeting me warmly with ur hug like always (rarely does one to get to know how the other person is feeling within ). One of our last convos keep coming back to me when we discussed about our common love for handcreams . When you told me that you think of me everytime you use the handcream I gave you ... And I shall remember you fondly forever ..I so wish I got more time to be with you,to have more conversations with you,create fun memories with you.. we were yet to shoot a scene togther ... we both were looking forward to that .. but reh Gaya You were bright as sunshine,so driven at work ,filling up the room with ur radiant smile..I wish you were here and this didn't happen,I wish I wake up and realize that this is just a bad dream .. Dear @_tunisha.sharma_ you shall be missed and shall remain in our hearts forever May you rest in peace and much strength to your family #gonetoosoon #restinpeace #tunishasharma."

Aly Goni

Aly Goni took to his Instagram handle and shared Tunisha's picture on his story and added heartbreaking and sad emojis.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai also took to her Instagram handle and mourned Tunisha's loss. Sharing Tunisha's picture, Rashami wrote, "Can not believe. Never new personaly but one of the charming face on television. Om Shanti. God give strength to the family and loved once.

Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar also shared Tunisha's picture on her Instagram story and added a heartbreaking emoji.

Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri also took to her Twitter handle and expressed her grief. Sharing Tunisha's photo, Akanksha wrote, "This is really shocking Gone too soon !! May her soul rest in peace !! My condolences to her family and loved ones R.I.P #TunishaSharma."

Paras Arora

Paras Arora, who collaborated with Tunisha for a music video titled 'Tu Baithe Mere Samne' was also shocked to hear about her demise. Sharing a picture with Tunisha on her Instagram story, Paras wrote, "I'm extremely shocked and sad.. still can't believe this.You were such a happy kid tunisha. Om Shanti.

Tunisha Sharma's demise: As per the recent developments, Tunisha Sharma's rumored boyfriend and Daastan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested by Waliv Police under section 306 of the IPC. Sheezan was arrested after Tunisha’s mother filed an FIR against him and an abetment to suicide case has been filed against him. Waliv police is further investing in the case. Sheezan Khan will be presented in court today December 25. Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

