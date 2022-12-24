Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: 7 things to know about the 20-year-old

The heart-breaking news of the death of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma has left everyone in shock. She was one of the popular actresses of the telly industry and has done many TV shows including Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and more. Besides this, she had a massive fan following on social media as she kept her fans updated about her whereabouts.

As per reports, Tunisha Sharma attempted suicide on the sets of her show and hung herself in one of the makeup rooms. She was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead by the doctors. However, her body is still under investigation and the police officials have questioned her co-stars present on the set. Well, it’s hard to believe that just hours before her death she shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she talked about being driven by passion.