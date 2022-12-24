Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: 7 things to know about the 20-year-old
Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the set of her show, and reportedly, her mother has abetted suicide charges on her co-actor Sheezan Khan.
The heart-breaking news of the death of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma has left everyone in shock. She was one of the popular actresses of the telly industry and has done many TV shows including Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and more. Besides this, she had a massive fan following on social media as she kept her fans updated about her whereabouts.
As per reports, Tunisha Sharma attempted suicide on the sets of her show and hung herself in one of the makeup rooms. She was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead by the doctors. However, her body is still under investigation and the police officials have questioned her co-stars present on the set. Well, it’s hard to believe that just hours before her death she shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she talked about being driven by passion.
Here’s Tunisha Sharma's last post:
Here are the 7 things you need to know about Tunisha Sharma
- Tunisha was born in Chandigarh and made her TV debut at the young age of 13.
- Tunisha was fondly called as Tunno by her family members.
- Not many knew but Tunisha made her Bollywood debut with Fitoor where she played the young character of Katrina Kaif in the film.
- Tunisha wasn't a trained dancer but kept her fans entertained by sharing dance videos on social media.
- Tunisha lost her father at a very early age and then lost her grandmother. She revealed in an interview that she was emotionally broken to take care of herself.
- Tunisha’s close friend Kanwar Dhillon helped her during the difficult times when she suffering from depression.
- Tunisha was reportedly in a relationship with her Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul co-actor Sheezan Khan.
Tunisha’s work life
The 20-year-old Tunisha started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Currently she was shooting for Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in which she played the role of Shehzaadi Mariam.
