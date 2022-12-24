Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide at 20: Actress’ LAST post about following her ‘passion’ was shared 6 hours ago

The heartbreaking news of television actress Tunisha Sharma’s death by suicide has left the fraternity numb. The actress played the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. She was 20 years old. According to reports on the Internet, the actress attempted suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba, and hung herself in one of the makeup rooms. She was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead by the doctors. Just hours before her death, Tunisha had shared a post on Instagram, in which she talked about ‘passion’. She also posted a clip on her Instagram stories 6 hours ago, and the video from the sets shows her makeup being done.

Tunisha shared a post on Instagram six hours ago. She shared a picture from the sets, and she is seen in a white shirt, with a brown crop top over it. Sharing the picture, she had written, “Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn't stop". She also shared a video clip on her Instagram story 6 hours ago that shows her getting her makeup done on the set. Sharing the video clip, she had written, "#BTS #StayTuned."

About Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha began her career with the show Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap, in which she played the role of young Chaand Kanwar. She was most popularly known for her role as Rajkumari Ahankara in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and Babli in Ishq Subhan Allah. She also shared screen space with Bollywood actresses such as Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan. She made her film debut in 2016 with Fitoor, in which she essayed young Firdaus. Besides this, she was also seen in the films Baar Baar Dekho, and Kahaani 2.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.